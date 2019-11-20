MORROW COUNTY — Gov. Kate Brown appointed Glen Diehl to be the new Morrow County Justice of the Peace, effective Jan.1, the governor's office announced on Wednesday.
The Justice of the Peace position oversees cases involving misdemeanor crimes, traffic violations, game and other violations and disputes within the Morrow County Justice Court in Irrigon and Heppner, according to the Morrow County website.
“I just consider this to be an honor. I’m really looking forward to continuing with public safety and continuing to help the public,” Diehl said.
Diehl currently works as the community service work crew supervisor in the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. His appointment follows the Dec. 31 retirement of Judge Annetta Spicer. Brown's office started seeking applications for the position in August.
Diehl worked as a law enforcement officer in the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, and has worked at the Pilot Rock Police Department, the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fisheries Enforcement Department.
“Diehl brings more than three decades of public service in the area of criminal justice to the position of Justice of the Peace,” Brown said in a press release. “His record of commitment to the law, in addition to his balanced and fair-minded approach, will serve Morrow County’s justice system well.”
He said he doesn’t have any plans for the position just yet, and looks forward to learning more about the justice system.
In 2012, Diehl ran for a seat on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners. Current Commissioner Bill Elfering won the race.
Spicer, then-Heppner city attorney, was elected to the Justice of the Peace position in 2010, when she won 63% of the vote in a race against former Morrow County District Attorney Earl Woods.
Prior to that, Charlotte Gray held the position for 32 years before retiring.
At the time, both Woods and Spicer, according to the East Oregonian, stated they thought the Justice of the Peace should be someone with a law degree because the laws were becoming more complicated, which Gray didn’t hold.
