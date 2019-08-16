IRRIGON — Services scattered throughout northern Morrow County will be brought together in one Irrigon location after the county completes a new building there.
Next Wednesday the county commission will hold a public hearing on the question of using a design-build process, and plan to put the project out to bid shortly after. County Administrator Darrell Green said if all goes well they hope to have the new building complete by spring 2021.
"It will be of benefit to the public to have one place to go for all those services, versus driving to Boardman for something and Irrigon for something and Heppner for something else," he said.
Currently, the county's annex building at 205 Third St. in Irrigon holds the justice court, planning department and parole and probation. When the new building is finished, it will also hold the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, veteran's services and juvenile department. While officials such as the county commissioners and district attorney will retain their main offices in Heppner, they will also have office space in the new Irrigon building to meet with constituents in the northern part of the county.
"The idea is for the public to have a one-stop place to visit," Green said.
Traditionally, public projects are designed and then put out to bid, but the county hopes to use a design-build model that integrates the design and construction into one process.
"There's a lot of value in all of us being in there together," Green said. "You can typically avoid change orders. We anticipate there will be cost savings and time savings."
The new building will be built on the lot that holds the current Irrigon annex, which will be knocked down and turned into parking once the new building is complete. The former Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program building on the campus will remain and will house parole and probation.
Green said the main offices will be about 12,500 square feet, plus however much the county decides to add on for storage space. The funding structure for the project is yet to be set, but will likely use Strategic Investment Program and general fund dollars.
