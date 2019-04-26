Hermiston Municipal Airport's new mural isn't just adding a splash of color to the terminal — it's also educational.
The mural will greet visitors who fly into Hermiston with a quick glance at some of the community's greatest assets. Through pictures and words the mural touts everything from Hermiston's school district to its agricultural productivity.
"Largest and fastest growing city in Eastern Oregon," cursive letters proclaim.
"10.5 " yearly rainfall," states a painted-on yellow and orange sun.
The mural was painted by Lisa Peppard, a Tri-Cities artist and owner of Artful Virgo in Kennewick. She was hired by the Greater Hermiston Area Chamber of Commerce.
"The mural is a great addition to the expansion of the Regional Airport and the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce is thankful for the beautiful artwork that is proudly displayed for community members and visitors to see!" a news release from the chamber stated.
While the airport doesn't currently host commercial flights, it frequently receives out-of-town visitors flying in on corporate jets or small individually owned planes.
The mural is part of ongoing improvements at the airport, implemented by Gorge Aviation after the company took over management of the airport last year. Other improvements include flying lessons, engine-repair classes for teenagers, monthly breakfasts for aviation enthusiasts and the addition of an on-site mechanic.
