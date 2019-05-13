PENDLETON — The Pioneer Humane Society/Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter elected new board officers.
Melissa Nathan took the helm as the president of the board, and Shaindel Beers is the new vice president. Jackie Carey is serving as treasurer, Brooke Franklin as secretary and Amy Word rounds out the executive committee as the past president.
Franklin also reported PAWS is looking for more board members. The board meets the second Thursday of each month starting at 5:30 p.m. in the back room of The Saddle Restaurant and Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
The local nonprofit operates the animal shelter at 517 S.E. Third St., Pendleton, and its next event is Dine Out with PAWS at The Saddle on Wednesday, May 22, from 4-8 p.m. The restaurant will give 10 percent of its sales from that time to PAWS.
For more information about PAWS or becoming a board member, visit http://pendletonpaws.org/ or call 541-276-0181.
