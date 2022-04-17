PENDLETON — Ride-hail services such as Uber could become legal in Pendleton as soon as Tuesday, April 19.
That’s the day the Pendleton City Council considers a new “Ride for Hire” ordinance, which will repeal and replace the city’s taxi ordinance and create a five-month trial period to find out whether ride-hails and taxis can economically coexist.
The debate over ride-hails and their place in Pendleton began at the city council level in January, when a group of aspiring Uber drivers went to a meeting to request the council to amend its taxi ordinance, which sets rules for taxi operation that ride-hails can’t meet. The owners of Elite Taxi, the city’s only taxi company, quickly objected to the request, arguing that increased competition from ride-hails would lead to the end of their business.
The city attempted to appease both sides by assembling a plan that would allow ride-hails to operate mostly at night while Elite got the daytime hours. But the Uber corporation got involved late in the process to oppose the concept, leading city staff to nix the idea before it reached the council for consideration.
The new ordinance will require ride-hail drivers to obtain licenses with the city and meet certain insurance and operational requirements, but both ride-hails and taxis will have no restrictions on hours of operation or fares. While the city is looking to open the gates to Uber, staff still is sensitive to Elite’s survival. Elite not only operates taxis that run on cash fare, but also serves as the contractor for several public transportation programs for senior, disabled and low-income residents. In a report to the city council, city attorney Nancy Kerns and finance director Linda Carter wrote the strict state requirements for running those programs means it can be difficult to find providers for them.
“Protection of the provision for public transportation, rather than promotion of free enterprise, is authorized by the state,” they wrote. “The city has a strong interest and is obligated to make sure that transportation providers are available to the public.”
Staff also is asking the council to act on the issue with urgency. Passing an ordinance is usually a weeks-long process: the council usually has the title of the ordinance read aloud at a meeting and then waits two weeks or more for their next scheduled meeting to hold a public hearing and consider approval.
Staff is encouraging the council to expedite that process significantly. Under the city charter, the council can use a series of votes to get around their usual meeting requirements: a majority vote to consolidate the readings into one meeting, a unanimous vote to hold a public hearing and then another unanimous vote to pass the ordinance. If the final vote doesn’t achieve unanimity, the council could approve it by majority vote at its next meeting.
The new ordinance only has a five-month lifespan before it automatically expires. Near the end of the five months, the council is expected to evaluate the ordinance based on whether it “protects the public” and if it can meet the city’s transportation needs and offer new modes of transportation without harming the city’s contractor.
Should the council approve the ordinance on Tuesday, the pilot program would run through Pendleton’s event season, including Pendleton Bike Week, Pendleton Whisky Music Fest and the Round-Up.
It won’t take nearly as much procedural effort for the council to consider a bid to do street overlay projects this summer.
City officials didn’t know how supply chain issues and soaring oil prices might affect street construction costs, but the $1.3 million bid from American Rock Products of Pendleton was well below the city’s estimate. The bid will cover overlays and reconstruction projects at 19 blocks around town, mostly roads that front residential properties.
The council also considers approving a bid of $362,581 from Doolittle Construction of Snoqualamie, Washington, for slurry seal work. A slurry seal acts as a filling for cracks and gaps in asphalt and helps extend the life of streets in good condition.
