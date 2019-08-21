PENDLETON — Jim Critchley has only been interim chief of the Pendleton Fire Department for about a week, but he’s already made a little bit of history.
Critchley is the first chief to start his term at the new fire station at 1455 S.E. Court Ave. after taking over from former interim Fire Chief Paul Berardi on Aug. 12.
Like Berardi, Critchley spent his career in an entirely different region of the country before coming to Pendleton.
In Critchley’s case, it was deep in the Southwest in the Tucson, Arizona, area, where he spent all but six months of his life prior to coming to Pendleton.
Growing up in Arizona, his career ambitions weren’t aligned with being a firefighter, although his dream job still valued water.
“I wanted to be a marine biologist, in the middle of the desert,” he said.
His interests started to turn when he started attending college and he realized that he might not be suited for the traditional academic path.
A few friends were getting into firefighting, and he decided to give it a try with a private firefighting company.
Critchley was soon manning fire trucks by himself, and he was attracted to move over to the public sector when he saw the Tucson Fire Department responding to calls.
“They get to bring friends on their truck,” he said.
He joined the Tucson Fire Department in 1988, and by then, he already aspired to climb the ranks.
Critchley said he was inspired by the 1987 comedy “Roxanne,” a movie where Steve Martin plays a fire chief of a small town.
Still, he thought his ultimate goal was as training chief and not fire chief.
He went back to school, culminating in a master’s in business administration from the University of Arizona.
And his rise at the Tucson Fire Department didn’t stop at training chief, with the city naming him fire chief in 2011.
Critchley retired after nearly three decades with the Tucson Fire Department at the end of 2017.
But the promise of more days with family was interrupted when both his mother and father died shortly after his retirement.
In the months that followed, the home renovation projects he used to keep himself busy started to dry out as he completed them.
Before retiring, Critchley had been a nine-year member of the Western Fire Chiefs Association, the same organization that connected Berardi with Pendleton.
He eventually reached out to the association, telling them that he was interested in helping out wherever he was needed.
The group hooked him up with Pendleton, and he took the job without visiting the town, although he’s been to the Northwest before when visiting his wife’s family in Eastern Washington.
Although the mechanics of fighting fires and responding to emergencies are the same, Critchley said the main difference between the fire departments in Pendleton and Tucson are resources.
Critchley now manages a $5.1 million annual budget whereas he oversaw a budget that was more than 18 times that amount in Tucson.
Still, he likes what he sees so far in Pendleton.
“It’s a good little fire department in a good town,” he said.
Critchley has spent his early days driving the roads of Pendleton and the surrounding area to get the lay of the land.
He’s also met with department staff from all shifts and intends to spend a lot of time listening to personnel and the community.
Critchley is the latest person to take a job that’s cycled through eight interim and permanent fire chiefs since 2010.
He said he aims to bring a sense of stability to the department by focusing everyone’s goal on why they do their job — to serve the community.
He also hasn’t ruled out applying for the permanent position when it opens. City Manager Robb Corbett has also indicated that he would invite Critchley to apply for the position when it opens, but he hasn’t committed to a hiring timeline.
As interim fire chief, Critchley earns somewhere between $89,268 and $119,232 per year.
