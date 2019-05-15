Pendleton’s firefighters could start moving into the city’s new fire station in early July.
Joe Hall, operations and business director with McCormack Construction Co., told the Pendleton City Council during its work session Tuesday night the goal is to get the approval for occupancy before Pendleton Whisky Musical Fest on July 13.
Achieving that is “going to be under the wire,” he said, but looks good for an OK by July 10.
Pendleton voters passed a $10 million bond in 2017 to primarily build the new station at 1455 S.E. Court Ave., and the city hired McCormack as the general contractor and construction manager.
Bob Patterson, city public works director, told the council the total project budget now stands at more than $9.4 million and there’s roughly $266,000 available to date.
He also said while moving in could start in July, there still needs to be testing of systems, including phones, and relocating from the the old station at Southwest 10th Street and Court Avenue probably will finish before Round-Up, with an open house for the public to follow.
The project also will move the old flag pole from the 10th Street site to the new station. But Hull said that pole is too old and wind-worn to serve as a functional flag pole, so the new station gets a new flag pole as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.