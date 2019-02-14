Dry winter months aren’t usually a good sign for firefighters, but a late start to the snow season could allow the Pendleton Fire Department to actually reap some rewards over the summer.
Joseph Hull, the director business development/operations for McCormack Construction Co., said the project to build a new fire station at 1455 S.E. Court Ave. is on-budget and on track to complete the new facility by the end of July.
“We were blessed this year with this weather,” he said.
Pendleton voters passed a $10 million bond in 2017 to primarily build the new station, and the city hired McCormack to act as the general contractor and construction manager.
Hull said the foundation and roof needed to be in place before the snow arrived for the season, and given that Pendleton didn’t see significant snowfall until February, construction crews were able to have the interior sealed well before the snow touched down.
While the inclement weather stopped work on the new Southeast 15th Street that will flank the department’s eastern side, Hull said McCormack simply moved workers to projects that needed to be done inside the building until the weather clears up.
The lack of work stoppages means the fire station is starting to resemble the final product.
During a tour of the building, Hull started with the apparatus bay, the garage where the fire department will store all its vehicles.
The new bay offers more space, a heating system, and a training area where firefighters can receive hands-on lessons on ladders, rappelling, extraction, and more.
Comparing the current bay, where employees frequently need to move vehicles in and out of the garage to store them properly, and the new one is all but impossible, assistant fire chief Shawn Penninger said.
“It would be like comparing a Model A pick-up truck and a Ford F-150,” he said.
The bay is sealed away from the living quarters and reception area, another upgrade from the current building.
Instead of sleeping in the same room, each firefighter and paramedic will sleep in their own second-floor dormitory, a setup Penninger believes will better suit their female personnel and prevent illnesses from spreading around the department.
Beyond exposure to smoke and carcinogens, another frequent health concern for firefighters is being woken up in the middle of the night to respond to an emergency.
As it stands now, every firefighter at every station is notified of an emergency regardless of whether they are called to respond to it or not.
Hull said the new station has an electronic system that will only wake up the the firefighters and paramedics needed for the job.
That same system also shuts off gas to the station’s cooking equipment if an emergency is called, preventing the station from burning down and a great deal of irony.
Seeking neighbors
Once the ribbon is cut and the firefighters moved in, Hull hopes it can help spur investment in a part of Pendleton that hasn’t seen much in the way of new development.
“I want to see this end of town rejuvenate,” he said.
St. Anthony put the whole 1400 block of Southeast Court Avenue for sale after it demolished its old hospital, but the city only needed to buy the former parking lot for the fire station.
St. Anthony spokesman Emily Smith said the hospital is still trying to sell property, but didn’t have an update beyond that.
St. Anthony was able to donate its old hospice building to Cason’s Place — Grief Support for Children and Families of Eastern Oregon. Up until recently, it looked like it might have an interested party for the only building left standing from the demolition — a medical office building.
In November, Umatilla County agreed to team up with Columbia River Health Services to apply for a grant for the Boardman clinic to expand its services into Pendleton.
If Columbia River Health could raise the money, the clinic planned to acquire the three-story medical office building and provide primary care services like pediatrics, mental health, and family medicine.
But in an interview Thursday, Columbia River Health interim CEO Sheila Corpus said those plans fell through once the clinic took another look at its finances and realized it wasn’t fiscally feasible, even with a grant.
