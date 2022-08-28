PENDLETON — Pendleton School District's new superintendent said he follows a model of customer service locals might know well.
"I embrace the Les Schwab model of customer service," Kevin Headings said, "which is consistent, exceptional service, earning the trust of your stakeholders and valuing partnership."
Headings, 54, began the superintendent job July 1 and shared his vision for the district Thursday, Aug. 25.
Headings was the principal of West Park Elementary School in Hermiston for the previous nine years. Before that, he worked for eight years in the Stanfield School District, four years each as a principal and as the superintendent. He left Stanfield because he said he missed being in the building with students and working directly with teachers. He said he was thrilled to get the superintendent job in Pendleton.
"I am very much looking forward to working here and making a difference for Pendleton students," he said. "My top priority is to keep the strategic plan in place to serve students as best we can."
Headings said he aims to follow his core values for education as he begins his work in Pendleton. The first of these values is to provide students the best opportunities for academic and social-emotional success.
Secondly, he said he wants to involve parents in their child's education and ensure they and their families feel Pendleton schools are warm and welcoming. Finally, he said he focuses on the most important relationship, which is in the classroom between teachers and students, and to strengthen and improve it whenever possible.
"What I love about PSD is that the three educational core values I mentioned are in the current strategic plan," Headings said. "Being committed to that plan and its strengths and using our metrics every day to track our progress will help us do what we do even better."
PSD's strategic plan's Goal 1 is to pursue instructional excellence, and Goal 2 to be responsive to the needs of all students. Goal 3 is to implement innovative and emerging practices, strategies and programs. Goal 4 is to establish and maintain Pendleton School District's brand.
"Pendleton has experienced about 10 years of declining enrollment," Headings noted. "The district isn't a business, but from a business standpoint, it competes with other districts. Goal 4, to improve our brand, can reverse that trend. I look forward to working with the school board, my three fellow administrative team members, teachers and other staff to achieve the main priority, serving students through the strategic plan."
Headings said he plans to observe and take notes this year.
"It's in my background to look at data to improve the quality of instruction," he said. "It aligns with my values and the strategic plan. PSD was run very well, but we can always do better."
Headings asked Piper Kelm, science teacher in the district for 28 years and Sherwood Elementary School assistant principal for three, to serve as principal of Sunridge Middle School, which suffered discipline problems last year.
"I felt Piper has what it takes to squelch behavior issues," Headings said. "She wanted to be principal of an elementary school, but said if I ordered her to accept the position, she would. I asked her to do so, please, and she kindly said yes."
Headings said letting students know bad behavior has consistent consequences and there are boundaries can combat bullying and other ways in 12- to 15-year olds act out.
"Middle school students need to understand adults care about them," he said. "I trust Piper can build relationships with students and encourage teachers and staff to do the same. In two or three years, conditions should improve there."
Headings said some connection links bad behavior during in-person instruction last school year with prior COVID-19 lockdowns and remote learning.
"We were all middle school-aged once," he said, "insecure and subject to peer pressure."
Heading was born and raised in Lebanon. His father was a Mennonite pastor, and his mother a nurse. His wife also is a nurse, and they have three children. Their daughter and son-in-law teach in the Hermiston School District, their son goes to college at Blue Mountain Community College and Eastern Oregon University and their youngest daughter will be a senior at Hermiston High School. They live in Echo.
He is a pilot and owns a Cessna 210 single-engine, four-seat light plane. He said he loves to fly and also is an avid cyclist.
"My wife and I have enjoyed coming to Pendleton for several years," Headings concluded. "We enjoy the entertainment and the dining options. The people in Pendleton have always been so warm and friendly. There's nothing that matches Pendleton's uniqueness and historical traditions. We really like Pendleton."
