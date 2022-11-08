PORTLAND — A new study published calls firearm injuries that lead to emergency department visits in both urban and rural Oregon a "public health crisis that continues to grow at an alarming rate."
Oregon Health & Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health on Oct. 20 announced the report, "Firearm Injury Emergency Department Visits in Oregon, 2018-2021," which shows emergency department visits due to gunshot wounds increased from 459 in 2019 to 837 in 2021, nearly doubling in the span of just two years.
Broken down county by county, the report illustrates that although counties in the western part of Oregon, such as Douglas, Multnomah and Jefferson counties, experience the highest rates of per capita firearm injuries leading to emergency department visits, Eastern Oregon counties such as Umatilla and Malheur are not far behind.
Umatilla and Malheur counties were placed in the second highest of five categories for per capita firearm injuries leading to emergency department visits at 60-79 visits per 100,000 residents.
"By raw numbers alone, the highest numbers of individuals with firearm injuries appear in the more populous counties," explained Kathleen Carlson, director of the newly developing Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU and co-author of the study. "But because the population is low relative to western counties it shows when we compare individuals in east Oregon counties on average have a higher risk."
Carlson said several factors were involved in the spike in gunshot wounds since 2019, but the causal factors may look different between urban and rural communities.
"Our research, in general, has shown there are more self-harm injuries in the rural parts of our state, but in rural parts of America too, as opposed to interpersonal violence," Carlson said. "It isn't 100%, but we know self-harm and death by suicide are more frequent rates-wise in rural counties."
Local law enforcement give their takes
The chiefs of police for Hermiston and Pendleton expresses their views of the effects of this violence and the injuries it produces.
"We are experiencing more violent people," Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said. "This is evidenced in both an incredible increase in aggravated assaults and the fact we have experienced more violence against our officers. We currently have an officer out with a torn bicep that took place and was intentional on the part of the suspect back in July. That officer is hopefully going to be back before the end of the year."
Aggravated assaults for the first nine months of this year as compared to last year in Hermiston are up 120% increase, from 15 in 2021 to 33 this year.
"Our total crime is up 29%," he said. "And though our violent crime experience has been relatively small as compared to property crime, we are seeing a 45% increase from last year. Of the four violent crimes — homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — three categories are down but that huge increase in aggravated assaults skews the numbers up."
Pendleton Chief of Police Charles Byram said his department has seen an uptick in firearms on individuals that shouldn't have them.
"Our officers are finding more firearms on people that shouldn’t have them," Byram said, but added, "I can count on one hand the number of times we’ve had to respond to a firearm related injury in the last year. Two or three at the most is what we’ve responded to. Normally those are accidental shooting-type things."
Study shows disparity
Firearms injuries also affect communities of color across Oregon at a higher rate than they do the white majority.
The study, which characterized data through several lenses, showed communities such as American Indians or Alaska Natives represent 1.5% of Oregon's population, but 2.5% of firearm injury emergency department visits. Similarly, Black or African American populations represent 2% of Oregon's population, but 14.1% of visits, and Hispanic or Latino/a/x at 8.9% of Oregon's population, but 12.2% of visits.
"It's not like your heritage or the color of your skin puts you at more risk of gun injury, these are reflections of centuries of exclusion, discrimination, oppression and genocide in some cases," Carlson said. "These policies and the residuals of colonization affect health today."
She said other health-related studies show similar disparity between ethnicities.
"If you had a map of COVID rates we would see similarities here, if you had a map of motor-vehicle crash deaths we would see similarities there," she said. "COVID was another really strong example of seeing these disparities illuminated right in front of us. Firearm injury, whether self-harm or violent, is just another poor health outcome to focus on upstream solutions for."
The report, Carlson said, illustrates a deeper problem occurring within our social structures that leads to higher rates of injuries in smaller ethnic communities.
"It's not groups of people that are more violent than others, it's the structures that give rise to the opportunity and unequal opportunity that generate violence," Carlson said.
No clear-cut solution
To effectively respond to this emerging public health crisis, the report suggests a comprehensive approach to recognize the full breadth of the problem and public health disparities that affect the causes and consequences of firearm injury. While the report offers data-backed prevention and risk reduction strategies, a clear-cut solution has yet to emerge.
"These are all pieces of a thousand-piece puzzle, but we have a thousand possibilities for making it better," Carlson said. "Our next step as researchers is to work with this data and the other sources we have and start to hone in on causal factors. When we're just looking at rates, per capita rates, numbers, and trend lines, it gets us some clues about what's happening, but really it's hard to say, 'Umatilla County, here's what you need to do.' Maybe we'll be able to do that better as we continue to collect data."
