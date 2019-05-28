LA GRANDE — High-achieving transfer students have a new home at Eastern Oregon University, thanks to a unique scholarship program aimed at supporting their continued success.
The Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society boasts 19 chapters and more than 2,000 student members at community colleges across Oregon, but EOU is the only public university in the state recognized by Phi Theta Kappa for offering a PTK financial aid award.
“Currently, EOU offers a Transfer Scholarship that’s based on both merit and financial need, but the Phi Theta Kappa Award is specifically designed for high-achieving students as a way to honor their hard work,” said Cody Singer, an online and transfer student advisor at EOU.
Full-time transfer students can apply for the $1,000 PTK Award through EOU’s Financial Aid Office, and combine the funds with other EOU scholarships, including the Transfer Scholarship up to $2,500.
PTK advisers invite students to join their chapter if they have a high GPA and have earned at least 12 credits. Singer began exploring a partnership with regional PTK groups earlier this year, and soon received a wave of positive responses.
In a survey from Singer, more than half of Oregon PTK advisors indicated that their students rate scholarships “very important” in selecting a transfer school.
“Chemeketa’s PTK students are dedicated and very interested in the scholarship opportunities available to them through partner universities, and as of right now, the majority of those come from private institutions,” said Dr. Alexis Butzner of Chemeketa Community College. “To have a dedicated scholarship that applies to a public institution in Oregon would be incredibly exciting and would greatly boost interest in Eastern’s programs for transfer students.”
Advisers from Portland Community College, Umpqua Community College and Clackamas Community College echoed her sentiments, noting the lack of scholarships available from Oregon public universities for this elite group of transfer students.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to provide affordable, efficient ways for these students to complete their degrees, with the personal support and small classes EOU is known for,” Singer said. “Attracting high-achieving students aligns with our institutional goals to increase enrollment, retention and completion while serving the region.”
EOU will begin offering the PTK Award during its summer term, which begins June 24, and in fall term, which starts Sept. 25.
