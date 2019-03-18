A local artist is hoping to increase art opportunities for young people by opening an art studio in Stanfield.
Kim La Plant plans to teach art lessons to children and teens at Ozark Hippie Art & Creations, opening March 30 at 135 E. Coe Ave. Her own artwork will also be on sale at the studio to help support the venture.
La Plant plans to charge $10 per child for most lessons, with some offered for free so that families of any income wouldn’t be left out. She said she hopes students will pick up some art skills, but also that they will be able to benefit from a creative outlet and increased self-expression and self-esteem.
“It will mostly be for the kids to have a soft place to land,” she said.
La Plant has been teaching classes at the Pendleton Center for the Arts and has worked with youth and art in other settings, including Head Start. The Hermiston Public Library featured her work — which often features colorful watercolor representations of nature — in December.
An art teacher made a significant impact on La Plant when she was growing up in the Ozarks. She said kids on the west side of Umatilla County have few opportunities for art classes outside of school, which is what inspired her to open Ozark Hippie Art & Creations.
Things have come together perfectly for her to open the studio, she said, from the affordable space to donations from businesses, such as Hermiston’s Details 2 Enjoy home decor store. One day she and her husband Brian were driving to the Tri-Cities and she prayed to be able to find 40 chairs and three tables she could afford for the art classes.
“We turned the corner (at Goodwill) and they were literally just wheeling these out,” she said, gesturing to the blue plastic chairs lining the tables. “They had just been donated, and there were exactly 40.”
Art classes offered at Ozark Hippie Art & Creations will include various mediums, from acrylic paint to wood burning. Speciality classes will include mother-child classes, father-child classes and projects that pair children and senior citizens together. La Plant plans to firm up the class schedule soon, but expects to be open Wednesday through Saturday.
For more information, visit the Ozark Hippie Art & Creations Facebook page, email ozarkhippiecreations@gmail.com or call 541-656-6754.
