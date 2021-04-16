HELIX — The Helix School District School Board hired a new superintendent and principal on Wednesday, April 14, according to a press release.
Brad Bixler, the Human Resources Director and Communications Specialist for the school district in North Bend, Oregon, was approved for the position at an April 14 school board meeting, the press release said.
Bixler's contract with the district begins on July 1, but he said he hopes to “begin connecting with staff and the community prior to July 1.”
Bixler is a former employee of school districts throughout Eastern Oregon, working as a teacher, technology specialist, assistant principal, principal and human resources director across Umatilla and Morrow County for 26 years, the press release said.
“We are confident Brad will be a long-term, community-involved, dedicated Superintendent/Principal,” said Todd Thorne, chairman of the Helix School Board. “His diverse experience in large and small schools and school districts across the country provides unique value. His equity-based thinking, creative forward-thinking approach and ability to listen and collaborate with all stakeholders will serve the district well as we navigate our path forward.”
Bixler said he’s "looking forward to serving the students, staff and community for the 2021-22 school year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.