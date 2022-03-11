PILOT ROCK — Since its split with Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, the Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District has been working to bring services in-house and grow its volunteer base and skill set.
“It can be really challenging in a small area,” said Herschel Rostov, the district’s new chief. “Being creative and finding additional ways to draw staffing in is really important.”
In an effort to expand the district’s offerings, Rostov, who joined the district as its first full-time paid chief in October 2021, appointed Reilly Miller as the district’s new training officer. Rostov said he finds it difficult to attract people to volunteer service and he feels ample training and certification opportunities will allow the district to attract a wider base of volunteers.
“If we can tap more reasons to draw people then we can be more successful in covering the fire district in staffing,” he said.
Miller, a three-year veteran of the district, was a natural fit, Rostov said. She carries a variety of nationally recognized certifications in emergency medical and firefighting disciplines and in December completed her Instructor I certification.
Miller said she was a cadet with the fire department in Sisters during high school before living for 15 or so years in areas that didn’t have volunteer fire departments. When her husband’s job brought them to Pilot Rock a little more than three years ago, she jumped on the opportunity to pursue her interests in the fire service.
The past three years of training for Miller have taken place largely outside of Pilot Rock, with classes in Pendleton, Hermiston, Portland and even as far as the Seattle area. Rostov and Miller have been eager to bring those opportunities to Pilot Rock.
“I have seen, just in the last five months or six months of the training that we’ve done, the skill level of our current volunteers and their confidence go through the roof,” Miller said.
Miller and the rest of her department, except Rostov, are paid on-call employees, meaning they receive compensation only when on a call. This structure differs from places such as Pendleton and Hermiston, which offer career firefighter positions.
Rostov said he is planning to expand the department’s training offerings in an attempt to attract people who intend to pursue a career firefighter path. Rostov said some volunteer departments discourage those who wish to pursue a firefighting career because they will only be in the volunteer department for a limited period.
“Instead of discouraging that type of people, we’re encouraging that group of people so that we can land some really motivated people that are going to train really hard and serve our community for that amount of time,” he said.
He said increased training opportunities and outreach to surrounding communities will allow the department to recruit more trainees.
“As long as we know the rules of the game, and we configure our training around that, then we have a period of time that we can benefit from those people,” he said.
Rostov added he feels Miller is integral to expanding the district’s volunteer base as training officers typically play a large role in recruitment and retention. He said she will also be key in the department’s first fire academy later this year.
“It allows me to bring a lot of these training things in-house when they would normally need to be done outside of the fire district,” Rostov said. “The benefits are many fold — the recruits get to train on their own equipment that they're going to be using in real life where they are fighting real fires.”
Rostov said the first fire academy likely will be in June and bring through a small class of recruits from local districts.
“They acclimate to being able to be effective members of an operation very quickly,” he said. “Because they’re trained within their own environment by their own department members, they also build that sense of teamwork within the organization.”
