Four fire and ambulance agencies covering northeast Umatilla County are looking to operate under a single guiding authority.
The East Umatilla County Ambulance Area Health District, East Umatilla County Rural Fire Protection District, Helix Rural Fire Protection District and the Athena Volunteer Fire Department propose an intergovernmental agreement to create the East Umatilla Fire and Rescue Authority.
Dave Baty, the acting chief of East Umatilla County Rural Fire, is part of the command team heading up the effort. East Umatilla County Health District administrator Mark Moore, Helix fire Chief John Reitz and East Umatilla County Rural Fire assistant chief Tiffany Andrews-Rost also are on board. Baty said Washington more often uses the term “fire authority,” but it conveys what the local agencies oversee. He said the four local districts would not cease, but rather function together under the umbrella of the agreement.
The districts have discussed this idea for years, Baty said, and last summer’s wildfire that threatened State Street in Weston is a prime example of the need for the model. He recalled he was so busy at the scene he could not tell dispatch what apparatus to send from what agency. Instead, he simply had time to ask anyone to send whatever they could to help.
The four-way deal would allow for quicker response times than having to work out which agencies have mutual-aid agreements, Baty said, and the new fire authority would cut down on redundancies while keeping firefighters and medics trained and ready. Baty also said it could provide fire protection to the swaths of “no man’s lands” that lay outside any agency’s coverage area.
And according to East Umatilla County Rural Fire, the agreement would provide this at no additional cost to the public.
Creating the district will take a lot of work, Baty said, but the idea is to deliver better public safety services on the same shoestring budgets.
“The name of the game out here is stretching one dollar into three,” he said.
He and the team are spreading the word about the proposal. They held their first town hall meeting on the proposal Wednesday in Athena. The next is April 10 in Weston at the fire station, 103 W. Main St. The meetings start at 7 p.m. and continue as follows: April 29 at 77167 Spring Hollow Road, Adams; May 10 at 102 Columbia St., Helix; May 24 at 431 E. Main St., Athena; and June 10 again at the Weston fire station.
The town halls serve to provide the public with information about the fire authority proposal, answer questions and find out if this is something residents want.
Baty said if the public wants the the four districts to stay with the status quo, that is fine with him. The districts have worked together for years and would continue to do so.
