Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District Chief Todd Dormaier poses for a photo Wednesday, Aug, 3, 2022, at the district's station in Umatilla. Dormaier has worked as a firefighter for 17 years and still volunteers with Benton County Fire District No. 2 in Benton City, Washington.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

UMATILLA — Todd Dormaier said he looks forward to making the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District the best it can be. As the fire district's new chief, he said he feels his background prepared him for the role.

"I'm a 17-year veteran of fire service," Dormaier said. "But I've worked other jobs that relate to fire protection, like carpentry and (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). I also have a (commercial driver's license), and have been in the trucking industry previously, starting as a farm kid."

