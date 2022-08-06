Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District Chief Todd Dormaier poses for a photo Wednesday, Aug, 3, 2022, at the district's station in Umatilla. Dormaier has worked as a firefighter for 17 years and still volunteers with Benton County Fire District No. 2 in Benton City, Washington.
UMATILLA — Todd Dormaier said he looks forward to making the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District the best it can be. As the fire district's new chief, he said he feels his background prepared him for the role.
"I'm a 17-year veteran of fire service," Dormaier said. "But I've worked other jobs that relate to fire protection, like carpentry and (heating, ventilation and air conditioning). I also have a (commercial driver's license), and have been in the trucking industry previously, starting as a farm kid."
Experience with heavy equipment served him well in fire service, as did his knowledge of different vehicles.
"We have a boat here (at Umatilla)," Dormaier said, "which we're working on improving and revamping."
He was born in Portland, raised in Vancouver and moved to Yakima in 2005. And building on my career, he came to Umatilla in June. His work has kept him busy.
"We have three daughters, so I share their hobbies, which vary since they're different age ranges," he said. "When one asked me what my hobbies were, our middle daughter said, 'Working.'"
Dormaier, 36, is an outdoorsy person and said he likes fishing and working on '50s Kenilworth trucks.
"And yard work," he added. "I have a pilot's license, but don't get to fly much since it takes me away from my family. It's hard to run equipment as much as I might like."
Dormaier described himself as family-driven and oriented. He said he is passionate about public service in general.
"Not just on the job, but tending to anyone in need," he explained. "Being there as a human being and lending a hand."
He also started a business from scratch.
"It grew to be a successful company," he said. "We have state and federal fire-fighting contracts. My proudest professional accomplishment is coming here. Meeting people in and out of the agency and getting to know the community has been rewarding."
Dormaier said he likes Umatilla because it's still a friendly small town but with big vision.
"The city knows it has to grow," he said. "It knows it's coming and is preparing for growth. Yet it has preserved its small town ways."
People behind growth in northern Morrow and western Umatilla County don't always have what's better for the community in mind, he has noticed.
"Some in a position of authority can lose sight of what works for the people," he concluded.
