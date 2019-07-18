PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has a new tool for responding to major crises. County emergency manager Tom Roberts said the Polaris Ranger Crew XP 1000 EPS Northstar HVAC Edition fills a critical gap for the sheriff’s office.
The utility task vehicle arrived Monday to the sheriff’s office in Pendleton. Roberts said it can transport six people in the cab plus has a seat and stretcher in the exterior bed for a patient care provider and someone who is immobile. The rig is for off-road work and runs on snow tracks for winter.
Sheriff Terry Rowan said this was a solid acquisition for the sheriff’s office. The patrol division has a similar vehicle for working in off-highway vehicle parks, state parks and the like, he said, but without the capability to transport medics and patients.
Roberts said the need for this kind of vehicle became apparent on Dec. 31, 2012, when a tour bus carrying dozens of passengers crashed and plummeted down a mountainside near Dead Man Pass on Interstate 84 east of Pendleton. Nine people died in that wreck, and 39 suffered injuries, many serious.
“We had to bring in a similar vehicle from Walla Walla to assist with that episode,” Roberts said. Since then the emergency management department has worked to get a UTV of its own, seeking funds from the Homeland Security Grant Program under the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant program plays an important role in FEMA’s National Preparedness System, funding preparedness activities from emergency planning to training to equipment purchases.
“We were finally awarded $48,838 for the procurement of this unit,” Roberts said. The funds also will go toward buying a trailer to transport it.
Rowan said the grants are not easy to win because they are so competitive. Agencies across the county apply for funds to enhance their ability to respond to emergencies.
“We’re just thankful this go-round we had a compelling enough application to get funding,” he said.
The sheriff’s office will house the vehicle with other equipment for the search and rescue team, and the team will oversee the use of the Polaris. Roberts said he anticipates the team will have ample opportunity to use the UTV. The team each year, particularly during the winter, hustles to mountain areas to help lost hunters and the like.
The sheriff’s office aims to have the UTV ready soon, and Rowan said the public can expect to see it working in August at the Umatilla County Fair, where medical teams will put it use taking patients to ambulances if the need arises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.