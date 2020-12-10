UMATILLA COUNTY — Precinct-level data available a month after Umatilla County residents elected Dan Dorran over HollyJo Beers show Dorran had a stronger showing on the west side of the county, while Beers won some cities on the east side.
The final, certified results showed Dorran, of Hermiston, receiving 45% of the county’s vote to Milton-Freewater resident Beers’ 35%.
However, an analysis of data from the county’s 46 precincts, which group voters geographically, confirms what was predicted through results in the May primary — the majority of voters in the eastern half of the county favored Beers, while those in the western half supported Dorran.
For Dorran, it was a clean sweep on the west side of the county. He received the majority of the vote in Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and Umatilla with 48% of the western county’s vote to Beers’ 32%. He also beat Beers in Pendleton’s precincts, where he received 47% of the vote to Beers’ 36%, and in Athena, Umapine and Helix.
Analyzing precincts covering the small communities on the east side of the county, Beers received 39% of the vote to Dorran’s 36%, according to the data.
Beers, a resident of Milton-Freewater, said that her success in eastern Umatilla County can be attributed to her familiarity with those communities, as opposed to places like Hermiston, where residents are more familiar with Dorran.
Beers’ most overwhelming victory came in Milton-Freewater, where she received 40% of the vote to Dorran’s 34%. In Pilot Rock, where she grew up, Beers received roughly 46% of the vote to Dorran’s 43%.
Beers believes that her message failed to reach some voters in western Umatilla County because she wasn’t able to connect to them via advertisements. Had her campaign plans not been restricted by the coronavirus pandemic, she said the outcome would have been different.
“If I would have concentrated more in Hermiston, and if I had more money, I would have beat him,” she said.
Beers said her work as leader of the Umatilla County Three Percenters connected well with communities in the eastern portion of the county, where she said her following is the strongest.
The Three Percenters — a far-right group that decries government infringement on constitutional rights — have been associated nationally with protests against immigration and refugees. They were also supportive of Ammon Bundy and the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.
Beers said the group’s activity and support in eastern Umatilla County communities helped her garner votes this election season. Lately, she has been encouraged to see the group growing to larger numbers in the western portion of the county.
“I just sent out several applications today, and every day I get new ones,” she said. “People are very interested. We’re branching out more into the Hermiston and Umatilla area.”
Considering this election was her first, Beers said she considers it a great success, even if she lost. She plans to run for elected office again in the future — possibly for commissioner, representative or state senator.
“I think that I am an extremely fair person and that we need people in office who are going to be upfront, truthful, that stand up for the Constitution and the right of the people,” she said.
Dorran did not return calls for comment on the voting results by press time.
County data also showed the overall voter turnout increased from 37% in the May primary to 72% in the November election.
Though the overall turnout percentage is slim compared to other Oregon counties, which saw record turnouts with a White House up for grabs, the 2020 election in Umatilla County saw approximately 5,000 more votes cast than in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.