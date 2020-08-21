MORROW COUNTY — A New York man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 20, in Morrow County for attempting to elude police and being clocked at 149 mph on his motorcycle, according to a press release from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew Ronald Venth, 24, was charged with felony attempt to flee police, reckless driving and reckless endangerment, the release stated, and he was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on bail of $20,000.
According to the release, Venth was heading northbound on Bombing Range Road around 4:18 p.m. when a Morrow County sheriff's deputy clocked his speed at 117 mph near milepost 17. Venth refused to yield to the deputy, and other deputies responded to the area in pursuit while another deputy was set up to the north where the road meets Homestead Lane.
Venth's speed was recorded at 149 mph as he approached Homestead Lane, the release stated, and he finally yielded and was taken into custody.
"Luckily for the motorcycle driver, and all the other drivers on the road, he stopped and was taken into custody, his vehicle was towed and he was transported to the Umatilla County Jail," the release stated. "The outcome could easily have been very tragic and horrific."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.