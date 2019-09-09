PENDLETON — The federal child pornography case against Jason Newsom of Pendleton continues to drag on.
Newsom, 43, was heading to trial July 9 on three counts of transportation of child pornography and one of possession of child pornography. But his federal public defender, Ruben L. Iriguez, withdrew from the case in late May. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon ordered Samuel C. Kauffman, also with the Federal Public Defender's Office in Portland, take on the case.
Kauffman on June 25 filed a motion to again delay the trial. In the court document, he explained he received the entire case file, which runs to hundreds of pages, the day before. He stated he needed time to get through the reams of material and asked the court to reset the trial for Oct. 8. The federal prosecutor, assistant United States attorney Ravi Sinha, did not oppose the delay.
Simon granted the postponement. This is the fifth delay in the case, each coming from the defense. The trial, if it moves forward, is on the court schedule for three days in Portland.
