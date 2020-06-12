After nearly three months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the East Oregonian office, as well as its sister publication offices in Hermiston, Enterprise and John Day, will re-open this Monday, June 15, with limited in-person customer service.
The EO office, 211 S.E. Byers Ave. in Pendleton, will re-open its lobby from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, as will the Hermiston Herald office at 333 E. Main St. in Hermiston.
“We’re happy to re-open our offices and serve our customers in person again,” said Regional Publisher Chris Rush. “But we do so with an abundance of caution. As we progress through this process of phased re-opening and evaluate the outcomes, we will consider full re-opening at some point later this summer.”
New plexiglass barriers have been installed at office locations to provide protection for both customers and employees. Standard social distancing rules will also be observed at all newspaper office locations.
