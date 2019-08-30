Nixyáawii Xwaamáma, Nixyaawii Community School, held the first open house for its new building on Thursday, giving some students their first chance to walk the halls of the modern facility for the Umatilla Indian Reservation charter school.
The building as a whole is laid out in a “H” shape, each section of the facility labeled in the Umatilla language.
At the center of the school is a common area that connects each wing. Besides the high school, the Nixyaawii building also has space for the Cay-Um-Wa Head Start and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s education and language departments.
It’s a watershed moment for the tribes, who started a charter school 15 years ago in a converted community center and gymnasium.
Students now have a school that was designed from the ground up for educational purposes, and Principal Ryan Heinrich ticked off all the improvements at the new Nixyaawii.
Heinrich said students are especially excited about the new gymnasium where the Golden Eagles basketball teams will play, but the new building also includes electronically controlled doors for security, more spacious classrooms, and wireless internet that has “quite a bit more power.”
After some technical difficulties delayed the start of school, Heinrich said Nixyaawii is set to open Sept. 3 with a grand opening ceremony to follow on Sept. 27.
Students and parents that attended the Thursday open house could pick up a hot dog lunch before strolling into the school to find their lockers and meet with teachers.
Christina Kaltsukis, a Nixyaawii senior who’s entering her second year at the school after transferring from a school in Washington, said she’d already been into the building before to help some of the teachers move into their classrooms.
She said she was most excited by the expanded space compared to the cramped confines at the old Nixyaawii.
Shawn Joseph helped his daughter Shelby and his niece Susie Patrick, both students at Nixyaawii, with their lockers.
Joseph said he was a member of one of the first graduating classes at Hopi High School on the Hopi Reservation in Arizona, so he knows how important the new school is to the tribes and the students themselves.
Susie said she’s looking forward to the improved wi-fi at the new Nixyaawii. She said last year, the internet would go out during class and students wouldn’t even be able to access Google to research things for class.
The previously spotty internet was a source of frustration for teachers as well.
Nixxyaawii social studies teacher Zack Brandsen said he’d have to scrap whole lesson plans when the internet went out.
Chelsea Hallam, a math and language arts teacher, said some students mentally checked out in class when the technology required for the lesson wasn’t working.
She thinks the tribes’ investment in a new school could inspire students to do better in class.
“They like to play it cool like it’s not a big deal, but you can tell they’re excited,” she said.
One of the reasons Nixyaawii needed a bigger school was because of its surging enrollment.
The old Nixyaawii was bursting at the seams with its prior 85-student enrollment cap, and the new facility has allowed the school to set a new 105-student ceiling.
Heinrich said 93 students have enrolled at Nixyaawii for the 2019-20 school year, and although he doesn’t expect Nixyaawii to reach the new cap this year, he anticipates it will happen eventually.
Heinrich doesn’t foresee raising the cap past 105 students, and Brandsen said the future of Nixyaawii will be trying to balance community demand with Nixyaawii’s small-school appeal.
