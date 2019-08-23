MISSION — According to Principal Ryan Heinrich, Nixyaawii Community School is pushing back its opening day to Sept. 3.
Initially posted on Facebook Friday afternoon, the delay is due to lingering construction at Nixyaawii’s new site.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation is in the midst of completing a new school facility west of the Nixyaawii Governance Center and Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
Nixyaawii, a charter school located on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, originally targeted an Aug. 26 start date.
Heinrich said staff recently started moving things from the old school into the new building at 73300 July Grounds Lane but had to hold when they were advised it was an active construction zone.
He said construction crews are still installing new technology into the facility and staff still don’t have the key cards they need to access the building, so he and staff made a decision to move the first day of school back a week.
Nixyaawii usually operates Monday-Thursday, but staff selected four Fridays as make-up days: Oct. 11 and 18, Nov. 22, and Dec. 20.
Even with the new schedule, Heinrich said Nixyaawii is still on track to meet the minimum number of instructional hours mandated by the state.
Before school starts, Nixyaawii will host an open house on Aug. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
