Sally Kosey on Sept. 30, 2022, prepares to share with Nixyaawii Community School girls volleyball team players about her experience growing up without her culture as and Indigenous child. Kosey, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees secretary, urged the youth to celebrate and participate in their culture because in years past doing so would result in harsh punishments and the removal of children from Native homes.
Nixyaawii Golden Eagles varsity volleyball team gathers around the big drum before their home game Sept. 28, 2022, in Mission. The team participated in wearing orange shirts during the game to bring awareness to Indigenous children, who the U.S. Government forced to live in boarding schools in the early and mid 1900s.
Sam McCloud/Confederated Umatilla Journal
Dallas Dick/Confederate Umatilla Journal
Indigenous boys stand outside the Chemawa Indian Training School around the year 1900 in Salem around the year 1900.
Oregon Historical Society Research Library/Contributed Photo
MISSION — When the time came to start representing her team during specific awareness events, head Nixyaawii Community School volleyball girls coach Jay Stanley said she wanted to make sure her players were doing so with their culture in mind.
Suicide Prevention Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months in September were two events she wanted to ensure her players were involved in, but if they’re going to be involved, Stanley said, she wanted them to be empowered, too. Coaching Indigenous players in a rural area can have its own struggles, according to Stanley. Facing prejudice on and off the court is something Stanley is familiar with and something she knows her girls will run into.
That’s why when “Orange Shirt Day” arrived Sept. 30, she wanted to make sure the Golden Eagles girls varsity volleyball team members had their voices heard. Recently, Indian Country has taken hold of a trend to show their solidarity with and remember Indigenous children who were lost to and survived the American Boarding School era.
Sept. 30 has become a national day of remembrance and awareness, that’s why when the team approached its games closer to the day, Stanley encouraged her players to wear orange. They did so willingly and with great conviction.
The team gathered together for an event at the Nixyaawii Governance Center. The General Council Office organized the “Every Child Matters Walk,” which opened with a Washat song and prayer by General Council Chair Lindsey Watchman. She introduced the team and opened the floor for others to share their experience and thoughts on the significance of the day.
Kat Brigham, chair of the Confederated tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Board of Trustees, was the first to speak. She reminded the youth the reservation was once home to a boarding school operated at the Umatilla Agency with cooperation from the Catholic Church. Brigham talked about her family, who survived these schools and urged the youth to not forget. She told them they must listen to their elders and remember these things happened to ensure they don’t happen again.
More speakers shared their thoughts on the youth taking time to participate in the event, some sang and all prayed.
“Hosting the event was very crucial to us,” Nixyaawii volleyball player Sistine Moses said. “We as survivors from the past generations still carry the trauma and pain. It’s a hard topic to speak about, I’m glad we were able to bring awareness to this matter.”
