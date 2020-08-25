PENDLETON — The Meacham Complex is 30% contained and burning at 268 acres as of Wednesday, Aug. 26, as no additional fire growth was reported following another day of heightened risks from potential thunderstorms in the area.
Mike Almas’ Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team is in command of the complex, which has been split into a northern and southern branch. The northern branch includes the Rattlesnake Fire, which is burning at an estimated 475 acres about 13 miles from Dayton, Washington, in the Pomeroy Ranger District.
“Firefighters further reinforced containment lines and continued mop up on many of the fires in the Meacham Complex southern branch, as fires there did not grow,” a press release stated.
The Horse Fire is the largest in the complex’s southern branch and is estimated at 169 acres as of Aug. 26, the release stated, though crews have formed containment lines around a majority of its perimeter and are focused on mopping up hot spots within the heavy fuels and timber along the fire’s northern and southeastern edges.
Crews have secured containment lines around the entirety of the Hager Ridge Fire, which is still estimated at 57 acres, and are beginning to mop up hot spots 100 feet within its perimeter.
Special crews performed hazard tree felling at the 896 Fire on Aug. 25 in order to more safely mop up heavy fuels around its perimeter. The 896 Fire is estimated at about 40 acres.
Weather conditions are expected to be more moderate throughout Aug. 26, as crews will continue suppression efforts amid high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and milder winds.
“In some areas, containment lines are so secure that crews will begin rehabilitating the suppression lines,” the release stated.
According to the release, one structure could still be threatened by the Horse Fire and the Union Pacific Railroad line could be threatened by the 896 Fire if either were to escape containment lines. Multiple fires at the complex could also still threaten “significant cultural and natural resources.”
No evacuations have been issued as of Aug. 26, though U.S. Forest Service Road 3128 was closed to its junction with U.S. Forest Service Road 3131 on Aug. 24.
The incident management team has been aided by the CTUIR, local volunteer fire departments, U.S. Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Indian Affairs and various aerial resources, according to the press release.
