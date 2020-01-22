HERMISTON — Umatilla County has put an Airport Road construction project out to bid, but no hearing date has been set regarding a petition by neighboring property owners to vacate 13 feet of right-of-way along the road.
Engineering work for the project, which would widen and improve the road to better handle traffic in and out of the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, turned up a discrepancy between where property owners had previously been told their property line was and where the true property lines run. Some owners have fences, trees or other assets sitting on the 13 feet that actually belongs to the county.
County Commissioner Bill Elfering said he couldn’t say much on the issue, because neighbor Chris Waine has involved attorneys. But he said that the county previously met with each of the neighbors along the road about their concerns, and made official offers of mitigation or temporary use licenses. In many cases, neighbors will be able to keep using the right-of-way, Elfering said.
“We’re trying to disrupt their life as little as possible,” he said.
He said at the time, the neighbors the county had talked to had seemed satisfied with the compromises it worked out with each of them.
Waine gathered signatures to support asking the county to vacate the 13 feet, however, and turn it over to the neighbors. He said he has been disappointed by the county’s handling of the issue, and the fact that they had not taken any action so far on the petition.
“I think the county’s doing the wrong thing,” he said.
He has also questioned whether the county’s survey department is correct about property boundaries, and said there are discrepancies between the legal description of his property, physical measurements he has taken, county records and other elements.
“The county says, ‘This is what we say and ultimately we’re right,’ but I think this is a situation where there could be multiple truths,” Waine said, calling it “a mess.”
Waine continues to gather as much information he can about past surveying and property lines in the area, but said he doesn’t know what he will do yet.
In the meantime, the county is putting the project out to bid and plans to complete it before the 2020 Umatilla County Fair in August at EOTEC. During the board of commissioners’ Jan. 15 meeting, public works director Tom Fellows told commissioners he was confident that the $1 million from the Legislature for the project would cover the work planned for Airport Road, but he isn’t sure how much money might be available to pave part of Ott Road on the other side of EOTEC.
