PENDLETON — Murder defendant Antonio Vasquez-Vargas waived his right to a bail hearing.
Vasquez-Vargas, 53, of Walla Walla, faces charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm for the November 2018 shooting death of Renee Luiz-Antonio of Milton-Freewater in Umapine.
Vasquez-Vargas is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, and was due in circuit court Feb. 4 for a hearing to determine the strength of the evidence and case against him, and whether the court should reduce his $5 million bail.
The court that day checked the status of the case, according to court records, and defense attorney Kara Davis on Feb. 7 filed a motion to waive Vasquez-Vargas’s right to the bail hearing. Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer signed off on the waiver the following day.
According to search warrant affidavits, Vasquez-Vargas told police Luiz-Antonio harassed and tried to kill him, so Vasquez-Vargas killed Luiz-Antonio first.
Vasquez-Vargas’s next court proceeding is a status check the morning of March 6.
