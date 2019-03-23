Whether to win a few hundred dollars or lose track of time, people in Umatilla County can find som where to gamble almost anywhere they look — at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino, at the counter of a convenience store, or in almost any restaurant or bar.
For someone trying to overcome a gambling problem, it can be impossible to stay away.
“People do it for different reasons,” said Iris, a Hermiston resident who has been gambling for more than 20 years. “Lots of people do it for the gains, or because they think they can gain. For me, it was just to have a blank mind for a while.”
Iris, who chose to be identified only by her first name, has been in treatment for about two months at New Horizons in Hermiston, a program that offers counseling and treatment for gambling addiction.
“I made a mistake — I went beyond my resources,” she said. “I’m still paying for that. Then I decided it was time to give it up.”
Jose Garcia runs New Horizons, one of only two services in the county that offers gambling treatment. The other is Umatilla County Human Services.
Garcia has a group of 12 problem gamblers that meets weekly. He said he gets most of his clients through advertising, primarily in the Latino community. He has also had clients find him by calling a quit hotline number.
But Garcia said it can be difficult to get people to even recognize they have a problem, let alone seek help.
When people first come in, he screens them, using questions that assess how gambling has affected their behavior, relationships, and finances.
“A lot of them at the beginning say ‘no,’ but as we break it down, they say ‘yes,’” he said.
Iris said many people suffering from gambling addiction don’t want help.
“Some people are lonely and go for the company,” she said. “You’re not really lonely, but you’re not associating with people. A lot of people don’t realize their problem.”
For her, the thing that finally clicked was being able to go to treatment and talk about other issues that got to the heart of the problem, without a set timeline.
“The treatments I’ve had in the past, it was more like they were bullying you,” she said. “They expect you to change in no time flat.”
To break a pattern she’s been in for 20 years, she said, is not that simple.
“A lot of people don’t feel comfortable opening up about personal feelings or their family,” she said. “This can’t happen in one month or 60 days. It may take people longer than that.”
Garcia said that treatment for gambling tends to be a more long-term process than for other addictions.
“There are people I’ve had for two years who still want to come back, because they feel they need to talk with someone, or they feel a connection with the group,” he said.
Amy Ashton-Williams, director of Umatilla County Human Services, said there are three people currently enrolled in gambling treatment through the county.
Ashton-Williams said training for gambling addictions counselors focuses a lot on helping clients recognize triggers that may cause them to reengage in addictive behavior.
“We don’t always think about activities we engage in that can be triggering to gambling addicts,” she said.
For example, if someone’s office has a weight-loss challenge, and the “buy-in” is $25, that can be a trigger.
Iris said the triggers can be related to other stressors like family or work, or they can be even more obscure.
“Somebody may not be triggered by seeing a bee on a flower, but to others it is,” she said. “That’s what I’m talking about. These are the little things that trigger people.”
In Garcia’s group at New Horizons, he said they work on understanding the root of addiction, both generally and specific to gambling. They talk about motivations to change, and things that may influence their behavior, like anger or loss. Finally, they learn about how to find balance in their lives, and finding other ways to spend their time and money.
Ashton-Williams said there’s one unique aspect of gambling treatment that doesn’t happen in other types of addictions counseling.
“In gambling (treatment) we’re mandated to do financial counseling,” she said. “When they start playing with money, all of a sudden money is missing, there’s not enough to pay the bills.”
Both Ashton-Williams and Garcia said gambling addiction can be hard to recognize, and the consequences aren’t always immediate.
“If you use meth or heroin, and you have paraphernalia on you, that’s a crime,” she said. “People go through the courts, the justice system. A lot of times, that’s how people end up in treatment. “
But while problem gamblers may get arrested for theft, or a crime motivated by their addiction, the charges aren’t always related directly to gambling.
The Portland-based firm Herbert and Louis compiles statewide data on problem gambling services for the Oregon Health Authority. In the past five years, 76 gamblers have enrolled in gambling addiction programs in Umatilla County. Data from 2017-18 says that video lottery games are the most popular form of gambling, and women are more likely to enroll in treatment than men.
Statewide, lottery sales have grown steadily in the past 30 years. But the number of people enrolling in treatment has seen a downturn since 2008.
Needs
Though treatment for problem gamblers is free, both clients and counselors said they’d like to see more people and services focused on it.
“In Eastern Oregon our resources are so low,” Garcia said. “There’s the need for two counselors to focus just on gambling, period.”
Ashton-Williams said she’d like to see a Gambler’s Anonymous 12-step program.
Iris said those seeking treatment would benefit from a service that helps people deal specifically with the financial ramifications of gambling.
She encouraged people to seek treatment, and said Garcia has helped her.
“To find a place where you don’t feel ashamed about getting treatment is one of the best things you can do,” she said. “That’s key — making someone feel better about doing better.”
Problem gamblers in Oregon can get help at 1-877-MY-LIMIT, or at www.opgr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.