PENDLETON — There was no foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in Pendleton on Monday, Oct. 19, according to Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts.
The body was found near the Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter on Southeast Third Street and Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton, and Roberts said the cause of death was believed to be medical complications.
Through an investigation, Roberts said it was determined that the man, who was houseless and diagnosed with cancer, was receiving treatment in Pendleton but was recently told the cancer was progressively spreading through his body.
