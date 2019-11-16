No heir apparent for Barreto's seat

PENDLETON — Greg Barreto ‘s announcement he will not seek a fourth term as the state representative for House District 58 revealed a field devoid of candidates.
The Republican from Cove, however, said he is working to remedy that situation. He said he identified two potential party members for his position and asked them to run. One turned it down, he said, and the other has not ruled it out but is hesitant.
He also said he is not keen on politicians hand-picking their successors. The choice of the district’s representative, Barreto said, should be up to the voters.
Local Republican committee chairs and insiders identified a few potential candidates, but no one has yet jumped in the race.
The Republican representative in neighboring District 57, Greg Smith of Heppner, threw out three names who could enter the GOP primary — Pendleton Mayor John Turner, Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash, and Tim Seydel, the vice president of university advancement at Eastern Oregon University.
But when interviewed, all three men said they didn’t intend to jump into the race.
A former Blue Mountain Community College president and a retired Marine, Turner lost the 2014 Republican primary to Barreto, the president of Barreto Manufacturing.
Turner said he doesn’t have as much time to spend in Salem as he did in 2014 and he’s happy in his current role.
Elected to the Pendleton City Council in 2016, Turner said he won’t make a decision on running for a second term as mayor until January.
“It is certainly a huge compliment. I have a lot of respect for the (state) senators and representatives who represent Eastern Oregon,” said Seydel, who has worked at Eastern for about 20 years and is an EOU graduate.
Seydel, who visits legislative sessions frequently in Salem to advocate for Eastern, said the possibility of running is not on his radar.
“I’m not even thinking about it. At this point I am not planning on running,” he said.
If he were to consider running, he said he would have to weigh how it would affect the work he does for the college.
“I have a huge passion for making sure EOU is successful,” Seydel said.
The name of Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash came to the minds of a lot of people when they heard the news of Barreto’s resignation, but Nash isn’t in the market for another political position. The commissioner mentioned that Barreto had broached the subject with him in the past.
“I’ve had conversations with Greg about it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a good fit for my wife and I at this time. I’m humbled that he asked me to begin with.”
Nash said the position called for a commitment bigger than he and his wife, Angie, could make at this time. He noted the seven hours of travel between Wallowa County and Salem and the fact that he is a rancher who would have to hire extra help to take care of his cattle.
“I’d like to do it because it would allow me to represent the community that I love, but I just can’t do it at this time,” he said.
The commissioner said he didn’t have anyone particular in mind to fill the seat, and he didn’t rule out running in the future if he still had the fire in his belly.
“If we sell the cows in a few years and draw a little Social Security to supplement that position, then maybe that would make it work,” he said.
The future of 58
The news of Barreto’s decision not to run caught members of the Union County Republicans off guard.
“It was a surprise for us,” said Brian McDowell, vice chair of the group.
The Union County Republicans have no candidates set to run in Barreto’s position. They are now beginning a search, but McDowell does not expect anyone to step forward as a candidate in the near future.
McDowell, however, is optimistic that candidates will emerge. He explained two people have expressed interest to the Union County GOP about running for Greg Walden’s District 2 congressional seat after he announced forgoing re-election. McDowell said he believes one or both of these two potential candidates could decide to run for Barreto’s position if circumstances change on the congressional race front. The changes could include a number of candidates with high name recognition entering the race.
Suni Danforth, the chair of the Umatilla County Republican Central Committee, said she was sorry to see Barreto go and hoped his successor shared his sense of integrity.
She also said that she hasn’t talked with anyone specifically about running for Barreto’s seat.
Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock said high name recognition is just what a candidate needs, but who already has that kind of standing is an open question.
“It’s really hard to identify a natural successor,” Murdock said. “There isn’t an obvious successor to Barreto.”
While county commissions can be jumping-off points for state office, none of the three Umatilla County commissioners are interested in running for the District 58 seat. Murdock and Commissioner Bill Elfering are winding down their political lives and don’t plan to seek office again when their terms expire. Freshman Commissioner John Shafer also has no interest in serving in the Legislature at this time.
Smith, who was elected to his District 57 seat in 2000, said prospective candidates should spend time in the district’s various communities before making a decision.
Although the deadline to enter the primary isn’t until March 10, Smith said serious candidates would need to announce their campaigns before the end of the calendar year.
Whoever wins the race might be running for a very different district by the time they’re up for re-election.
Following the 2020 U.S. Census, the Legislature will redraw Oregon’s legislative districts, and although Smith said he has no insider knowledge of the upcoming process, he anticipates the entirety of Umatilla and Morrow counties will be united under one House district.
Although the Republican nominee will still have to win in November, the GOP candidate will be the odds-on favorite to take the seat.
The Pendleton area hasn’t been represented by a Democrat in the Oregon House since former state Rep. Bob Jenson won his first race in 1996. After a brief stint as an independent, Jenson switched over to the GOP in 2000.
“For all practicality, it’s a Republican race,” Smith said.
While Democrats have put forth a candidate as recently as 2014, Murdock was similarly skeptical of their chances.
“There is as much likelihood in my mind for a Democrat getting elected in the district as someone from Eastern Oregon being elected to statewide office,” Murdock said. “It’s just not likely to happen.”
———
La Grande Observer editor Phil Wright, La Grande Observer reporter Dick Mason and Wallowa County Chieftain reporter Steve Tool contributed to this report.
