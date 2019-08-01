PENDLETON — Attorney Robert Klahn has a long history of being in hot water. He recently found himself in a little more.
The Oregon office of Public Defense Services has ordered that Klahn not take on any more court-appointed cases for the foreseeable future.
“We’ve had complaints against him going back a long time,” said Eric Deitrick, the general counsel for PDS.
Klahn, who’s been practicing law since 1980, did not lose his license and will still be able to take cases privately.
Deitrick said that Klahn was already in hot water last November, when Deitrick stepped into the general counsel position.
“We started getting more complaints, we started documenting. We were going to let him finish up his cases,” Deitrick said.
But the number and severity of the complaints pushed PDS to direct Klahn to withdraw from his current court-appointed cases as well. Deitrick said there are no rules which allow PDS to permanently disqualify someone or put them on probation, and he is unlikely to change his mind about Klahn any time soon.
In the recent past, Dietrick said, Klahn had encouraged a prosecutor to press charges against his client. Another time, he showed up to court believing his client was being tried for a misdemeanor, when really it was for a felony, according to Deitrick.
Klahn filed motions to withdraw from his current cases last month. He incorrectly referenced Amy Jackson, an analyst with PDS, as a state court administrator who had directed him to withdraw.
“It’s a little troubling that Bob didn’t understand that,” Dietrick said.
Currently, according to the Oregon Bar Association, there are two complaints against Klahn currently under investigation. One complaint states he failed to turn over all materials in a client’s file, and the other claims he didn’t comply to attorney-client confidentiality.
The OBA's complaint process is separate from that of PDS.
Klahn said he is currently unable to comment on the complaints, or withdrawals.
“I’m getting to the age where I’m trying to slow down a little bit,” he said.
He said he still enjoys criminal law, but will not be taking any more court-appointed cases.
In the past, he was reprimanded once in 2000 and once in 2005. He’s also been suspended from the practice of law three times in the last decade. The most recent suspension of his law license lasted 120 days and was a result of inappropriate conduct around courtroom staff in 2018.
Local public defense attorney Kara Davis said that Klahn often took on high-intensity cases with Blue Mountain Defenders, LLC, a local consortium of attorneys.
She’s unsure how his withdrawal will affect the workload of other attorneys.
