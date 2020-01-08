HERMISTON — No one has filed yet to run for mayor of Hermiston in 2020.
Candidates have until March 10 to file a declaration of candidacy with the city recorder. If two or fewer candidates file by that date, then the May 19 election will be considered the general election and the winner will become mayor in January 2021.
If more than two candidates file, the May election will become a primary race. In that scenario, if one person gets more than 50% of the votes in May, they will appear alone on the general election ballot on Nov. 3 with an opportunity for people to write in another candidate. If no one gets more than 50% of the votes in May, the top two vote-getters will appear on the ballot in November.
The race for municipal judge works the same way. So far, incumbent Thomas Creasing is the only person who has filed for that race.
Hermiston's four at-large city council seats — currently held by Manuel Gutierrez, Rod Hardin, John Kirwan and Doug Primmer — are up for election in 2020, but not until November. Candidates for that race can file between June 3 and Aug. 25. All candidates who filed will appear on the ballot, and the top four vote-getters will be sworn in as city councilors in January 2021.
For more information about elections and how to file for city office, visit hermiston.or.us/city-recorder/city-hermiston-elections.
