HERMISTON — Jeannie Echols pushed her walker purposefully toward the glass front doors of Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, the morning of April 21.
In the walker’s basket lay nine colorful, neatly folded quilts. The miniature quilts would go to comfort the hospital’s youngest patients.
One might think this nonagenarian would want to kick back and relax in her advanced years instead of toiling away on quilts, but that’s evidently not in Echols’ DNA.
“Why should I just play bingo or something?” she said. “I love to sew.”
On this day, Echols entered the hospital lobby with her most recent batch of patchwork masterpieces and donned a mask. Good Shepherd CEO Brian Sims stepped forward to ooh and ah over the quilts. He told her about the ones he has at home, quilted by his grandmother.
“I don’t know anybody who does this anymore,” Sims said. “It’s a lost art.
The Hermiston woman can’t quite recall when she started sewing, but she was tiny. By age 12, she was sewing her little’s sister’s pajamas and other garments on the family sewing machine. Later, she stitched everything from snowsuits to hats and fleece jackets for her five children. She sewed shirts for her husband, Hal. When the shirts wore out, she cut them up and made panties for her two daughters.
“My first machine was a little treadle that my husband took the top off of and put a little motor in for me,” she recalled. “That was in 1945. I sewed on that for years and years.”
Herald was a career Army man so the family moved often. Military service took them to Georgia, Germany, Kansas, Washington D.C and finally to Hermiston where he served as commander of the Umatilla Army Depot from 1973-75.
In Hawaii, Jeannie sewed her husband Hawaiian shirts. Everywhere they moved, they hauled the sewing machine with them. Hal died a year-and-a-half ago in the aftermath of a stroke. The two met as four years old in Sunday school class in Orange, California. She misses her husband of 75 years.
Before Echols moved into an apartment in Sun Terrace, she decided to give away her sewing machine, thinking she wouldn’t have space to sew. But she missed it. She bought a little Singer and got sewing again.
So Echols continues to make quilts for the young patients at Good Shepherd. She also provides quilts for the Trucare Pregnancy Clinic in Hermiston and crochets hats for premature babies at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
On Thursday, Echols soaked in her superstar status for about 15 minutes as she presented her most recent batch of quilts. ER staff gathered around her and admired her work. With Echols and her quilts front and center, they posed for a group photo, including Echols’ friend Diane Isom, who had driven her to the hospital.
Afterwards, they peppered Echols with questions. When hospital communications director Caitlin Cozad asked Echols why she keeps on making quilts, the nonagenarian gave a simple answer.
“I love to sew,” she said matter-of-factly. “That’s my thing.”
She doesn’t intend to stop any time soon.
