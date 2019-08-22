UMATILLA — Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived at the residence on Stephens Avenue in Umatilla, they discovered the front porch was on fire and threatening the home, according to fire chief Steve Potts.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 provided mutual aid on the scene. The fire was out within around 15 minutes, Potts said.
Residents of the home were present during the fire, but no one was injured.
Smoking was identified as a possible cause of the fire, which resulted in around $3,500 to $4,000 in damage. Firefighters removed the deck, which was totaled, to inspect beneath the home.
Potts said the homeowners did not have smoke detectors installed, and that the Umatilla Rural Fire was able to install them for the residents.
“We get them in batches, sometimes donated,” Potts said. “We try to get them to people who don’t have them, and install them. We at least ensure they install them in the right places.”
