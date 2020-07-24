PENDLETON — There were no injuries and one man was taken into custody after the Pendleton Police Department deployed tactical units to a residential neighborhood on Southwest 20th Street the morning of Thursday, July 23.
Officers waited at the scene for roughly five hours trying to avoid physically detaining the 44-year-old man, who allegedly threatened his neighbor with a bow and arrow earlier that morning while going through a mental health crisis.
“It really got to the situation where we had to do something to get him into custody and get him medically stabilized, and then go from there,” Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said.
Roberts said the incident began with reports Wednesday, July 22, from concerned friends that the Pendleton resident was potentially in danger due to his mental state. Though officers were dispatched to the area that evening, there were no outward threats toward others and no probable cause for the officers to directly intervene.
The morning of July 23, Roberts said the man reportedly began blocking the neighborhood’s streets with ladders, signs and other various items. When a neighbor asked him to remove the items so they could leave for work, the man is alleged to have drawn a bow and arrow and threatened the neighbor.
The man returned to his residence as Pendleton police responded to the area around 7 a.m., according to Roberts. Officers waited outside and attempted to either speak directly with the individual or have friends encourage him to come out on his own, but Roberts said ultimately they ended up pursuing a search warrant affidavit for the home in order to conduct a forceful entry.
Roberts said two Special Weapons and Tactics teams made forceful entries at two points of the residence and deployed one “flash-bang” grenade to bring the man into custody without incident. Officers recovered the bow and arrow and multiple firearms that were inside the residence. The man was then transported to St. Anthony Hospital for a medical evaluation.
While law enforcement aren’t able to and don’t make the final evaluation as to what degree health conditions may have factored into situations like these, Roberts said individuals are often booked into jail due to the lack of available mental health care facilities they actually need.
“A lot of times they end up in jail because that’s the safest place for them, albeit jails as we all know aren’t geared to deal with the population of the mentally ill nor are they appropriate,” he said. “Probably one of the greatest travesties of modern society is the lack of resources for such a robust population of people in need.”
