PENDLETON — Stomach cramps? Intense vomiting? Maybe a fever?
At this time of year those boxes add up, very likely, to a norovirus.
Also known as “winter vomiting disease,” the viral illness is making its regular appearance in the Northern Hemisphere, where it often peaks in February and March.
This year, however, the trend in the United States is showing a 66% increase in cases of norovirus, experts such as epidemiologist Katelyn Jetelina said.
Jetelina, a consultant for organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a data scientist, said in a Feb. 23 newsletter the U.S. already has passed last year’s peak for norovirus, meaning a bigger wave than usual could be coming.
Although singular cases of the illness are not reportable — and most people wait out their symptoms at home rather than showing up at their doctor’s office — outbreaks in schools and congregate living situations are.
There’s no doubt Umatilla County is seeing its own numbers, said Joseph Fiumara, county public health director.
Although outbreaks of the disease are reportable in Oregon, no testing for norovirus is done, Fiumara said.
Even when it is, such as when a care facility is seeing a significant number of residents ill, testing feces is tricky.
“It’s not unusual to miss it, it’s how poop works,” he said.
What his department knows has come about anecdotally, such as a teacher noting students were absent from school due to gastrointestinal illness.
Changing behavior helped curtail norovirus But norovirus is moving across the nation, Fiumara said.
“It is considered the No. 1 foodborne illness and the main transmission of this is eating. It’s all a fecal-oral route,” he said.
While noro-like viruses seemed to take a backseat during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, that’s not because the virus had changed behaviors but because people had.
“My main theory is that people were washing their hands,” he said, noting the hand sanitizers that have been effective in combating the spread of the coronavirus do not work well to kill noro-type viruses. “Although it’s always going to be better than doing nothing.”
The illness is so highly contagious that transmission of it takes a tiny viral load, Fiumara pointed out, just one or two particles can make someone sick.
Norovirus spread is almost always linked to a handwashing failure or cases such as the current one involving raw oysters from Texas that has affected eight states so far and sickened more than 300 people, according to the CDC.
There also is a chance people cleaning up after a norovirus victim can become infected by inhaling the virus, Fiumara said.
Even the flush of a toilet can send enough particles in the air to create risk.
“It can be aerosolized a bit in vomit,” the health director explained. “When we talk to folks, we always stress hygiene in the bathroom. Your body is kicking a lot of things out. We really stress wiping down surfaces.”
Unlike some other nasty illnesses, a norovirus doesn’t grow on food, he added.
“So that’s why we know when there is an outbreak, there was contamination … Typically it is a failure of somebody to wash their hands.”
Robin Canaday, director of public health for Morrow County, said she’s not aware of any outbreaks of gastric illness within the county at this moment. But, she agreed, lessons from the pandemic have translated to reducing illnesses such as from norovirus.
“People were washing their hands, being more diligent and social-distancing,” she said.
Now folks are continuing those behaviors and being thoughtful about staying home when ill, Canaday said.
Indeed, in Oregon food service workers cannot legally come to work when they have an active case of a norovirus, Fiumara said.
Nor should they want to, at least for about 48 hours when the disease usually causes people to imagine they will never be well again.
In the years before COVID-19, norovirus could be blamed for 19-21 million infections, 100,000 hospitalizations and 900 deaths in a season, Jetelina said.
The social isolation practiced by many could also have lowered population immunity, she noted, such as was seen with RSV.
There is no vaccine against noroviruses, and the viral cell has a protective coating, Jetelina pointed out.
He’ll say it as many times as necessary, Fiumara said: Use soap and water for 30 seconds, or about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice.
“Or any nursery rhyme,” he said. “I don’t care what you sing, wash your hands.”
