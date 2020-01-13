BAKER CITY — A North Powder man died Saturday afternoon when his snowmobile was hit by an avalanche high in the Elkhorn Mountains.
Richard Delbert Stephens, 33, of the North Powder area, was trapped in the snow slide, according to Baker County Sheriff Travis Ash.
Ash said Stephens and three others were riding snowmobiles in the upper parts of the Rock Creek drainage when the avalanche happened, trapping Stephens.
None of the other three riders, who were friends or relatives of Stephens, were hurt, Ash said.
Baker County Dispatch received a call about the accident at 6:04 p.m.
Ash, who was attending the Baker County Chamber of Commerce awards banquet, said he immediately mobilized a Search and Rescue team.
