PENDLETON — The Northeast Oregon Forests Resource Advisory Committee is seeking nominees for new members to serve on a vital Resource Advisory Committee. The committee is tasked with recommending projects to improve forest health, watersheds, roads and facilities around Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests.
The projects that are funded through the RAC are varied in focus and scope, ranging from fish passage restoration to constructing new trails. Beyond getting important work done, projects have also utilized youth crews which provide young people with unique opportunities to develop a love of the outdoors while gaining valuable hands-on work experience.
RAC committee members are officially appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture for a term of two years, and although not compensated for their work, members can get reimbursed for travel expenses to, during and from meetings. In order to ensure that the group can accomplish its goals, members are expected to participate in two full-day meetings each year. Residents of Baker, Crook, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Morrow, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler counties are particularly encouraged to submit applications although others may apply.
Nominations will be accepted until September 30, 2020. Instructions can be found at the SRS RAC website, www.fs.usda.gov/main/pts/specialprojects/racs.
