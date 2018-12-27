Oregon State lawmakers have received their committee assignments for the coming session.
Few changes appeared on the list of assignment for the three legislators representing Northeast Oregon.
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, will soon be sworn in for his 10th consecutive two-year term as a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, making him the longest-serving member of the GOP Caucus.
Smith wields continuing congressional clout as co-vice chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee and co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on General Government. Other assignments include Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Capital Construction, co-vice chair of the Joint Student Success Committee, Joint Tax Expenditures Committee, Joint Legislative Administration Committee, Joint Legislative Audit Committee and the House Committee on Revenue.
“I am honored to have been appointed to these positions by my colleagues and look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve in a leadership capacity,” Smith said. “These committee appointments will allow me to continue to bring House District 57’s voice to the table as I work with my colleagues to craft solutions to the issues facing our great state.”
Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, is midway through his second four-year term.
His committees include the Joint Committee on Ways and Means, Committee on Workforce and the Transportation and Economic Development Subcommittee. He will also take on the General Government Subcommittee for the first time.
Rep. Greg Barreto, R-Cove, was named as Business and Labor vice chair and will serve on the Economic Development and Natural Resources Committees. Barreto was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 2014.
