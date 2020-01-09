PENDLETON — A couple of storms rolling in from the Pacific Ocean Friday through Sunday could bring as much as 10 to 20 inches to the Wallowa and Blue mountains. Travel advisories will be in affect by mid-Friday morning.
“The biggest impacts we get from winter storms are back-to-back systems," Mary Wister, forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pendleton, said.
Heavy snow will first hit the Cascades before heading east, Wister said, blanketing the mountains as well as expected accumulation in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys, followed by a cold front pushing down from the north early next week.
Wister said starting Monday, the cold air will filter through the region bringing a chance of snow in the Columbia Basin and the foothills of the Blue Mountains.
“The moisture is coming from the west, but there is some cold, Canadian air expected creating a complex pattern of different upper level patterns,” Wister said.
The Columbia Basin and foothills will have daytime highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens, while the mountain areas will likely have highs in the teens and 20s and single-digit overnight low temperatures.
The first storm should settle across the Blue Mountains by mid-Friday morning and may put down as much as 8 to 12 inches of snow, while the following system from the Pacific could bring in as much as another 10 to 12 inches, Wister said.
Following a relatively dry December, the snow forecast is a welcome relief for high elevation snowpack on which irrigators and anadromous fish will depend next summer.
“The good news is the mountains will get some needed snow, but no one likes to drive through heavy snowstorms," Wister said.
While Wallowa County saw temperatures as high as 53 degrees early this week, mid-week storms brought about four inches to Mt. Howard, a 7,910-foot-elevation mountain towering over Wallowa Lake. The Wallowa high country could also receive as much as 2 feet in the coming 7 to 10 days.
The Tri-City Herald is reporting that heavy snow is still in the forecast for the Cascade Mountains, where a winter storm watch has been issued for Friday and Saturday.
Nine to 13 inches of snow is expected at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90, with another 3 to 7 inches expected on Friday night, Saturday and again Saturday night. Sunday 4 to 8 inches is forecast, the paper reported.
I-90 was closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday for about 90 minutes because of spin-outs and collisions at Denny Creek, 5 miles west of the summit.
When it reopened, chains were required.
To prepare for the coming weather locally, Oregon Department of Transportation Spokesperson Tom Strandberg spent Thursday afternoon dropping off the department's winter driving guides at truck stops around the region.
"It's typical winter season here in Eastern Oregon," Sandberg said. "People just need to get their heads into the winter weather mode and be prepared, especially if they're driving over mountain passes or around curvy roads. You never know what's around that corner."
ODOT also has crews out and available 24 hours a day in the region right now, Sandberg said.
— East Oregonian reporter Alex Castle contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.