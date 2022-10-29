MISSION — Economic development in Native communities across the Northwest was the focus this week at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission.
Wildhors from Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 26-28, was the site of the 2022 Northwest Native Economic Summit. The Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians Economic Development Corporation and Nixyaawii Community Financial Services co-hosted the summit.
Day Two's afternoon session, "Northwest Small Business Stars," shined the spotlight on several indigenous business owners from across the Northwest, including Pat Walters, of Walters Photographers in Pendleton.
"I've been self-employed for 40 years," she said. "My business partner, Rick, we've been doing this business for a long time, it's something that we enjoy."
Walters said throughout her time in business she's maintained a key interest working with the tribes. Walters is the chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee of the Confederated Tribes if the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which she has been a part of for nearly 30 years, and also is a board member of the Pendleton Foundation Trust, Oregon's oldest philanthropic organization.
"As far as the tribes, and the help we get as a small business, I sincerely thank the tribes for their help during the pandemic," she said. "We received a tribal relief grant, that was a huge thing for us because we basically had to close our business. We survived two years, the third year has been better, things are improving a lot and we really wanted to thank and acknowledge the tribes for their help."
Jeff Barehand talked about some of the challenges for small Native businesses. He founded Sky Bear Media 10 years ago in Olympia, Washington, as a small scale film production company and announced his desire to expand into a full-service public relations and media organization.
"When you run a small business you have to choose your business partners wisely, you need to build your foundation wisely," he said. "In small business, start with that solid foundation, delve into who you're going to be dealing with. Figure out if you're compatible, if you have the same values."
Finding partners isn't the only key to a successful Native small business, Barehand said, as hiring Native employees with specialized skills can be difficult and often its is hard to identify where other Native businesses and other organizations are.
"Really make an effort to buy Indian," he said. "Buy Native, that's really all it is. I understand that there's a lot of enterprises that aren't run by Natives, that tribes don't have the capacity to lead every corporation they might have, but the council of tribal leaders can put pressure on to find out what small businesses are out there that are Native owned and capable."
He said that is the hurdle he faces as he goes up against the pond of non-Indian filmmakers.
"We need active leaders out there that will put their money where their mouth is and include Native businesses," he said.
Connectivity matters
The summit on Oct. 26 featured a panels of broadband experts discussing how to increase accessibility to the internet across Oregon tribal communities, citing a highly apparent need in the post-pandemic world.
"Things shut down, and all of the sudden, front and center, with everyone trying to work from home, everyone trying to Zoom on a wireless system that's daisy chained with all your neighbors, you get the circle of death — buffer, buffer, buffer," said Bruce Zimmerman, tax administrator and broadband projects manager for the CTUIR's Department of Economic & Community Development. "Or you don't even have access and you're trying to explain you don't even have cell phone reception at home, how can I get on the internet, how can my kids? That highlighted a problem for us."
He described how the confederated Umatilla tribes' network development projects have provided steadily increasing access to broadband services across the reservation.
"The first thing we did was build 7 miles of fiber optic backbone that didn't previously exist," Zimmerman said. "That was really trying to connect government offices up with the Wildhorse Resort and tie it into what we call the 'pandemic building,' where we have our network operations. it's a server room. That'll be where all the brains of the network will come from."
The tribes completed the initial stages of the network project this year and announced new plans through 2024 will continue to expand broadband access across the reservation.
"What we just completed this summer, we basically built broadband lines into Pendleton," he said, "so now we have a connection from our tribal headquarters going to our business park and now to downtown Pendleton where all the other carriers are."
Incubating small businesses
The Northwest Native Economic Summit on its final day again put some focus on small business with a business incubator panel discussion about ways and means of starting and upgrading regional reservation enterprises.
Panelist Nancy Jordan, Lummi Community Development Financial Institution, of Bellingham, Washington, said the Lummi Nation in the early 2000s conducted a listening session to address the causes of poverty.
“The flip side of that was working with financial institutions to improve business opportunities,” she said. “We explored ventures with a Northwest area foundation. We got a sign on (Interstate 5) advertising our casino. The listening also led to building on our values.”
The Lummi Nation’s business incubator’s venue has grown to 9,000 square feet, with a seafood market, cafe, office spaces and room for entrepreneurs to start up new ventures. As businesses continue to expand, more incubation can happen at home.
Natalie Charley, interim executive director of ATNI-EDC, held up the Quinault Nation’s nonprofit Cedar Root Business Center as an example of a successful incubator — an indoor and outdoor space where the he Quinault 's many artists can display their work in the summer. It’s temporary, but the fund is working on permanent premises.
“Our three phases of business development modules are root, sprout and growth,” she said. “During the pandemic we perfected an elevator speech. We pursued two Small Business Administration grants. We developed a blue collar destination resort, with summer tourists and year-round clam digging. We moved the gas station and set up a store.”
Dustin Seyler, small business program manager at Warm Springs Community Action Team, described the Warm Spring Reservation’s Commissary project and infrastructure challenges in his regular presentation. The old building is to serve as a business incubator. The Warm Springs community also needs a gallery for their artists to display work for visitors and in an online presence.
“It’s a two story building from the 1890s,” he said. “It was built to hand out commodities to tribal members. It has been vacant for about 30 years, with a population of every rodent in the region. We moved it to a better location, but now it needs water and sewer hookups.”
Seyler also broke some significant news.
“We’re going to reopen the pool and spa at Kah-Nee-Ta for summer next year,” he announced.
The Warm Springs resort closed and laid off its employees in September 2018. The golf course and lodge won’t reopen until later.
