Lineman Nathan Drushella hangs a holiday decoration Nov. 19, 2021, over South Main Street in downtown Pendleton. The National Weather Service in Pendleton reports the Pendleton area experienced warmer than normal temperatures during November.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton area experienced warmer than normal temperatures during the month of November, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 44.7 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 53.7 degrees, 4.5 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 71 degrees recorded Nov. 15.
Low temperatures averaged 35.6 degrees, 2.2 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 25 degrees, recorded Nov. 17. There were three days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
There were nine days during the month where the low temperature dipped below 32 degrees.
Precipitation for the month totaled 1.35 inches, 0.17 inches below average. Since January, precipitation totaled 7.37 inches, which was 3.82 inches below normal, the report said. Since October, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 2.38 inches, which is 0.15 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 68 mph on Nov. 15, the report said. There was one day when the wind exceeded 50 mph.
The outlook for December from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport fall from 42 degrees at the start of December to 39 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 29 degrees to 27 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.47 inches.
