Members of CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, pose with a petition in early December 2022 to bring attention to the hospital's parent company, CommonSpirit, overpaying and underpaying nurses since October.
PENDLETON — The Oregon Nurses Association says a ransomware attack against Pendleton’s CHI St. Anthony Hospital’s parent company, CommonSpirit, has caused payroll issues that have left some nurses underpaid and others overpaid since October.
"CommonSpirit had a security breach, a ransomware attack, which affected multiple electronic systems, including patient information," said Kevin Mealy, communications manager for the Oregon Nurses Association. "Patients' personal information may have been compromised. But it also affected some of the systems that the hospital relies on for its day-to-day operations, including time cards. That left nurses and other workers tracking hours on paper and has now led to nurses being underpaid or overpaid."
Due to the breach, nurses and health care workers were not properly compensated for the total hours they’d worked, Mealy said, and St. Anthony's attempts to resolve the problem created a cycle of "correction after correction."
CHI St. Anthony Hospital has not responded to requests for comment on this matter.
"When they reached out to the ONA on Oct. 17, they came up with a plan for the next pay period, which was to pay everyone whatever their full time was, plus any premium pay that they had been paid on the previous paycheck, hoping to hit somewhere close to right," said Rhonda Kenny, the local ONA labor representative said. "I knew that it wasn't going to be right, and I told them that."
The union representatives said the hospital administration and CommonSpirit met with the ONA on Dec. 20 after canceling a meeting the month before. The ONA has said attempted repayments have lacked an informed approach, and any attempts to settle the issues have only muddied the waters.
"Throughout this process, what we have asked is, please give us an accounting of how you arrived at these numbers," Kenny said. "There was nothing available."
Hospital administration at the Dec. 20 meeting said the accounting the union wants is coming, Kenny said, but "they just can't tell us when it's going to arrive."
The impact on working nurses has been notable, Kenny said, with many expressing anger and stress, while others have broken down in tears.
"This is the time of year where we’re all watching every penny, trying to pay for Christmas," she said. "Nurses have a tendency to pick up extra shifts when they have something big coming up, so many of them prior to the incorrect pay period had picked up extra shifts and ended up over or underpaid. Some had to cancel vacations they had planned."
Kenny estimated the payment errors still affect 88 out of 125 nurses at St. Anthony. Earlier in December, employees at the hospital put together a petition to bring awareness to the payments. The ONA reported 150 nurses and health care workers from St. Anthony signed the petition.
"The human resources representative that we attempted to deliver the petition to manage to avoid us," Kenny said. "It was left on his desk. It was an impressive amount of people that are saying, ‘Hey, look at this, we need to talk about this.’"
Kenny also said the Oregon Nurses Association is working on a class-action lawsuit against CommonSpirit for a violation of Oregon law.
"Contrary to Oregon law, CommonSpirit actually took money from people the very next paycheck," Kenny said. "They took money that Oregon law says you can't take without an employee's consent. So when they were notified of that, then they tried to put the money back in a second check. They repaid parts of that money but not all, which has made the accounting even worse."
Mealy said the ONA believes the "gold standard" solution now would be an external audit of the situation.
"The problems have become so entangled that there isn't a lot of faith that CommonSpirit is capable of correcting them because they haven't even been able to show their math up to this point," he said. "I think an external audit would be extremely helpful."
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
