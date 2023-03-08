ONA Petition.jpg

Members of CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, pose with a petition in early December 2022 to bring attention to the hospital’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, overpaying and underpaying nurses since October. The Oregon Nursing Association on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, announced health care workers in Pendleton and Roseburg are suing CommonSpirit.

 Oregon Nurses Association/Contributed Photo, File

PENDLETON — Members of the Oregon Nurses Association have filed a class-action lawsuit against CommonSpirit Health, the parent company of CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, for months of pay discrepancies. 

ONA represents more than 500 registered nurses and health care workers at CommonSpirit-owned Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg and St. Anthony. The nurses association in a press release Wednesday, March 8, announced its members filed the lawsuit in February. The legal action seeks to stop CommonSpirit from committing wage theft and recoup lost pay for health care workers at the hospitals in Roseburg and Pendleton.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.