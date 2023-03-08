Members of CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, pose with a petition in early December 2022 to bring attention to the hospital’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, overpaying and underpaying nurses since October. The Oregon Nursing Association on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, announced health care workers in Pendleton and Roseburg are suing CommonSpirit.
PENDLETON — Members of the Oregon Nurses Association have filed a class-action lawsuit against CommonSpirit Health, the parent company of CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, for months of pay discrepancies.
ONA represents more than 500 registered nurses and health care workers at CommonSpirit-owned Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg and St. Anthony. The nurses association in a press release Wednesday, March 8, announced its members filed the lawsuit in February. The legal action seeks to stop CommonSpirit from committing wage theft and recoup lost pay for health care workers at the hospitals in Roseburg and Pendleton.
According to the Oregon Nurses Association, CommonSpirit in October 2022 experienced a cyberattack that compromised more than half a million patients’ personal health information and shut down hospital information technology systems, including electronic timekeeping.
In the following pay periods, the ONA alleges CommonSpirit significantly underpaid many nurses and health care workers, while also claiming it overpaid certain workers. The ONA alleges CommonSpirit did not provide proof of these overpayments and illegally withheld workers’ earnings from future paychecks. The ONA also alleges CommonSpirit failed to correct inaccurate underpayments, leaving frontline workers waiting months to receive full pay and benefits.
Reporter for the East Oregonian
