Warm temperatures rise on a clear day Tuesday, April 24, 2023, on the hills of Airport Road in Pendleton. Meteorologist Joe Solomon with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said the unusually warm temperatures will not last for long.
PENDLETON — Temperatures are warming for the weekend in the Columbia Basin but won’t be here for long.
A wave of high pressure has led to warmer temperatures in the area, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Solomon said.
“We’ve had a relatively cool spring so far, and we haven’t had much in the way of being at or above normal temperatures that often,” Solomon said. “We have our first major ridge of high-pressure building into the latter part of the week and into the weekend, that’s going to cause our temperatures to jump up into the 80s.”
These kinds of heat waves are not unusual this time of year, and Solomon said the Weather Service does not expect any record-breaking temperatures.
“From the data we’ve collected so far, we won’t be breaking any records, but it could get close,” Solomon said. “Records in April are in the very upper 80-degree range to the low 90s.”
The Weather Service’s hottest day on record for Pendleton in April is 95 degrees on April 22, 1934, and Hermiston’s record high for the month is 88 degrees on April 24, 2012, and again on April 22, 2015.
The NWS forecasts a 25-35% chance Hermiston’s high could eclipse 90 degrees.
According to the Weather Service’s hydrologic outlook The rise in temperatures also means streams and rivers emanating from the mountains will see rises the latter half of the week into early next week.
Given above normal snowpack in mountain areas, the NWS reported it expects accelerating snowmelt to lead to rises in streams and rivers but so far no flooding.
Solomon said he expects the heat wave to begin breaking up April 30 and temperatures should revert back toward seasonal averages in the low to mid-70-degree range.
“At the start of next week the heat wave will shift off to the east, so our temperatures will drop back down to near normal,” Solomon said.
Despite the unusually warm weather, Solomon urged caution to those preparing to plant gardens.
“Freeze is still a possibility,” he said. “I’m not saying we have anything in the forecast coming up, but freezing temperatures are still a possibility up through mid-May, and then you start to see a decline in the frequency of freezing temperatures.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
