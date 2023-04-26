warmerspring_001.jpg
Buy Now

Warm temperatures rise on a clear day Tuesday, April 24, 2023, on the hills of Airport Road in Pendleton. Meteorologist Joe Solomon with the National Weather Service in Pendleton said the unusually warm temperatures will not last for long.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — Temperatures are warming for the weekend in the Columbia Basin but won’t be here for long.

A wave of high pressure has led to warmer temperatures in the area, National Weather Service meteorologist Joe Solomon said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.