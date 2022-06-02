PENDLETON — Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in Northeast Oregon and southeast Washington during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday, June 2, according to the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
The Blue Mountains and their foothills could be affected from 1-9 p.m., the weather service warned.
Excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Areas that have observed heavy rain and flooding the previous weekend may experience thunderstorms producing heavy downpours. The Green Ridge Fire burn scar may contribute to debris flows in southeast Washington should heavy downpours occur.
Heavy rain may result in landslides in steep terrain, as well as debris flows in and near burned areas from recent wildfires, the NWS added to its flood watch.
Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides, the service warned. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.
If your home, work or travel route is in a watch area, the NWS urges you to:
Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.
