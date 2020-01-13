PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a winter weather advisory for much of the region.
The advisory, which goes into effect at noon Monday and is expected to last until 4 p.m. Tuesday, includes the East Columbia River Gorge and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, and the foothills of the northern and southern Blue Mountains, and includes the cities of Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, Pendleton, Pilot Rock and Heppner.
“Snow showers continue mainly along the Cascade crest and over the eastern mountains of Oregon Monday morning,” the advisory reads. “Another system will swing through the region and bring multiple rounds of snow across Oregon and southern Washington this afternoon through tomorrow.”
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected and will cause slippery road conditions that could impact the morning or evening commutes.
