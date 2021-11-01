People dressed as zombies greet cars at a drive-thru trick-or-treating event on Halloween 2020 at Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton. Downtown Pendleton will be fright central Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, as several Halloween-related events are planned.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton area experienced slightly warmer than normal temperatures during the month of October, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 52.3 degrees, 0.4 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 64.2 degrees, 0.5 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 78 degrees recorded Oct. 21.
Low temperatures averaged 40.4 degrees, 0.3 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 26 degrees, recorded Oct. 12. There were three days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation for the month totaled 1.03 inches during October, which was 0.02 inches above normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on sis days during the month, according to the monthly climate summary, with the heaviest, 0.56 inches, recorded Oct. 22.
Precipitation for the year is 6.02 inches, which is 3.65 inches below normal.
The highest wind gust was 47 mph on Oct. 21, the report said.
The outlook for November from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport fall from 56 degrees at the start of November to 43 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 37 degrees to 30 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.52 inches.
