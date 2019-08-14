HERMISTON — Hermiston police officer Mike Ellwood was on patrol early Wednesday when a vehicle caught his eye — a primer gray Chevrolet Impala with two semitruck tires strapped to the top.
“This is not something you see every day,” according to Hermiston police Capt. Travis Eynon, “and officer Ellwood felt it was a bit suspicious.”
Ellwood saw the car carrying the tires at about 2:20 a.m. in the area of North First Street and East Elm Avenue. He turned around to get a better look at “the odd configuration,” according to Eynon, when the Impala accelerated and turned right onto Northeast Fourth Street. Ellwood followed and saw the car turn left onto East Jennie Avenue.
He sped up to stop the car when one of the semi tires rolled down the 600 block of East Jennie. He found the second tire on the 600 block of Northeast Sixth Street. He soon spotted the car and its occupants in a driveway on the 700 block of East Sunset Avenue.
According to Eynon, the driveway did not belong to the Impala’s occupants, driver Richard Ingersoll, 33, and passengers Michael Garrison, 33, and Crystal Smith, 37, all of Pasco, Washington.
Eynon reported the ensuing investigation found the semi tires were from Pilot Travel Center in Stanfield, and the out-of-state trio had property belonging to the Pilot store.
Stanfield police took custody of the three and booked them into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for charges related to the thefts at Pilot, Eynon reported, and Hermiston police arrested Ingersoll for reckless driving, reckless endangerment and traffic violations.
