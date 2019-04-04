A2016 study commissioned by the city of Pendleton said the city could sustain another 20 to 40 housing units in the downtown area to address its shortage.
Nearly three years after the conclusion of the study, Pendleton developer Al Plute is closing in on that figure by himself.
Plute is one of the few building owners developing second-story housing in the downtown area, a longtime priority for the city-affiliated Pendleton Development Commission.
His latest plans involve turning the Odd Fellows Temple at 19 S.W. Dorion Ave. into an upscale apartment complex.
Plute is in the process of buying the 122-year-old building, and as long as he doesn’t find any major problems during the 60-day due diligence period, he intends to complete the apartment complex by June 2020.
Plute estimates the building hasn’t been in use since the 1980s, and as he led a tour through the building, he said he’s going to try to preserve or reuse as much as he can from the existing structure.
On the second floor, green shag carpet in the billiards room gives way to the Odd Fellows’ spacious meeting hall, a space Plute envisions will one day be filled with several apartments.
To comply with modern fire codes and restore the building’s original brick façade, Plute will need to strip stucco layers from both inside and outside the building, revealing windows underneath.
A third floor where the Odd Fellows’ kitchen and dining room are now located will also be turned into apartments.
In addition to the stucco removal, Plute said he’ll also need to do things like install an elevator and a fire suppression sprinkler system. To get it done, he wants financial assistance from the Pendleton Development Commission, which can cover up to 40 percent of the cost of façade restoration and second-story development through its various grant programs.
“It can’t be done without them,” he said. “You can’t do it.”
As a member of the Pendleton City Council and development commission from 2011-16, Plute is familiar with the urban renewal district as a developer and a lawmaker.
By the time he joined the council, Plute had already used urban renewal grants to renovate the Brown Building at 110 S.W. Court Ave. and St. George Plaza at 15 S.E. Emigrant Ave.
He resigned from the council in 2016 and briefly moved to Springfield. Since his return, he’s begun pursuing new development.
Plute primarily operated the Bowman Building at 17 S.W. Frazer Ave. as an office space prior to 2018 before embarking on a project to convert the third floor to apartments. He expects the 18 units — 11 studio apartments and 7 one-bedroom units — will start renting in May and be finished by August.
Since starting the Bowman project, Plute said he plans to convert more office space on the second floor to five more apartment units.
As for the Odd Fellows Temple, Plute said he doesn’t know yet know how many units will fit in the second and third story, although Charles Denight, the associate director of the development commission, said he might be able to fit in a dozen units.
Denight said prospective owners have held walkthroughs at the Odd Fellows Temple before, but Plute was the first one to bite.
The commission has prioritized downtown second story development for years, even going as far as to help design concepts for renovated second stories for building owners.
But so far, Plute has been one of the only building owners who has taken advantage of the commission’s second story program.
“It’s simple,” Denight said about Plute’s singular success. “He’s the only owner who’s a developer.”
Denight said most building owners don’t have a history in property development, and the prospect of trying to restore a second story and make it profitable is often considered too daunting.
Plute provided similar reasoning, saying that redeveloping historic properties takes a lot of risk and imagination to pull off. He added that the buildings he’s acquired for housing projects have been relatively large in comparison to other downtown buildings, making it more feasible to develop.
Once the property clears escrow, Plute said he plans to retain the ground floor tenants — Calico Country Designs and Loftus Jewelers.
He’s also seeing new commercial activity in his other properties.
When Joe’s Fiesta Mexican Restaurant announced it would expand its 322 S. Main St. operation to the neighboring storefront, Ooh La La Salon landed at the St. George.
And Joe’s Fiesta isn’t the only Main Street business that’s expanding.
Co-owner Kim Burt said OMG! Burgers and Brew’s first year was strong enough that it spurred her and her husband to expand into the vacant space next door.
Since December, Burt said OMG! has been using the new room as an event, meeting, and overflow space. As an extra sentimental touch, Burt said the light bulb covers in the new room are made from Pendleton Whisky bottles OMG! sold in its first year.
While some downtown businesses are growing, others are coming to an end.
A letter from Echo Bike & Board owner Stephanie Myers is posted on the 253 S. Main St. store’s window saying that the bike shop’s last day of operation was March 30.
Opened in Pendleton in 2015, Myers wrote that the store will hold one last sale from April 12-14 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. before shuttering for good.
Myers didn’t return a phone message as of press time, but she ended her voicemail prompt on a bittersweet note.
“Thank you for your business throughout the years,” she said. “We are sad to leave Pendleton, but excited to see the new chapter of our lives.”
